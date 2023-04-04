Luma Brighter Learning Taps Into Motivational Psychology Theories to Help Reduce Distracted Driving

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Brighter Learning, an award-winning instructional design and learning company, is working to end distracted driving by developing learning modules for the trucking industry grounded in motivational psychology theories of behavior change. This trucking industry breakthrough in learning development focuses on tapping into human needs and aligning those needs with how people learn.

Luma Brighter Learning taps into Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs to help drive safety. (PRNewswire)

"To deliver content effectively, we must consider how to integrate human needs into the content created. The 'what' is just as important as the 'how'," said Dr. Gina Anderson, Luma Brighter Learning co-founder and CEO. "It is well documented in psychological research that to change behavior it is necessary to tap into the human desire to seek fulfillment and personal growth. With this in mind, we can really make an impact on improving drivers' behaviors when it comes to driving safely on the road."

To create meaningful content, Luma Brighter Learning focuses efforts on delivering a micro-learning approach using mixed-medium lessons, branded by the company as eNuggets®. This short-segment learning style has been proven to help capture the learner's attention and increase retention.

"In the trucking industry's safety-sensitive environment, authentic lessons that are closest to the learners' psychological needs and that are distributed in a way that supports retention are essential to an organization's safety culture," said Dr. Anderson.

To help fleets increase safety, Luma Brighter Learning has created modules that draw on the most essential levels of human psychology: physiological (human survival); safety (freedom from fear; order; security); and belonging (interpersonal relationships). These essentials were defined in Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of needs, a motivational theory in psychology that documents how individuals seek fulfillment and change through stages of personal growth. Luma is focusing on this to create learning that inspires and motivates professional drivers to make the right decision, even when no one is looking.

"This science-based learning technique is making a difference, and we're seeing it in safety scores," said Anderson. "We know the goal for safety incidents is zero, and as learning professionals, we can help make that goal a reality."

About Luma Brighter Learning

Luma Brighter Learning is an award-winning instructional design company in the transportation industry. The company has created a growing library of more than 1,000 eNuggets® on a variety of learning topics for fleets. Luma focuses on all formats of learning – online, blended, and face-to-face – and builds customized learning solutions in their Luma eNugget® Learning management system. For fleets with fewer resources, they have created Luma Emerge™ which incorporates the same learning principles in a cost-effective, out-of-the-box program. Luma also supports new drivers going into the industry with their entry-level driver training programs. Find out more: https://learnwithluma.com/

Contact: Lisa Battaglia

lisa@battagliacomm.com

832-584-7958

Luma Brighter Learning (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Luma Brighter Learning