THE PAS 2023 MEETING FEATURES THE LATEST IN PEDIATRIC HEALTH RESEARCH TO ADDRESS TODAY'S MOST PRESSING ISSUES

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of pediatric researchers, clinical care providers, and leaders in pediatric academics from across the globe will gather in Washington, D.C., April 27 – May 1 for the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2023 Meeting, the largest and most prestigious pediatric research meeting in the world. The meeting presents the latest in pediatric research with medical advances, innovative studies, and scientific breakthroughs.

This international gathering will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is expected to draw more than 7,500 attendees from over 60 countries and features a robust academic lineup including over 3,000+ posters, 640+ oral abstracts, and 350+ sessions. Presentations cover issues of interest to generalists as well as topics critical to a wide array of specialty and sub-specialty areas. Attendees can track sessions, speakers, abstracts, topic areas, and more through the online program guide and PAS Meeting mobile app.

A variety of high-quality educational and career-developmental Pre-conference Programs will be held on Friday, April 28. PAS is focused on developing ways to improve collaboration, discovery, engagement, and networking at the PAS Meeting through "PAS Labs." This year's lab, Poster Gamification, allows attendees to scan QR codes on participating posters, answer questions, and earn points to be entered into raffles for prizes.

PAS will continue to build a program schedule around three Highlighted Themes. These themes are a continuation of the successful PAS 2022 Lab, a pilot test to encourage creative session submissions on broad themes of interest across the full spectrum of pediatric research and science. This year's theme are:

The Impact of Policies on Health and Research

Addressing and Overcoming Racism in Clinical Care and Research

Science is Real: Research, Misinformation, and Trust

"We're bringing together the best and brightest in pediatrics to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the global health care community," said Judith Shaw, EdD, MPH, RN, FAAP, professor emeritus at the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and PAS program chair. "The conference is a reminder of the critical role of knowledge sharing and international cooperation in public health, which the COVID-19 pandemic made even more apparent."

The Opening General Session will take place on Friday, April 28, from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The keynote address will be delivered by Wanda Barfield, MD, MPH, FAAP, RADM USPHS (ret.), director of the Division of Reproductive Health within the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Barfield leads national efforts to advance health and equity for women and infants through improved research and monitoring of health issues.

The opening general session will also include the presentation of the 2023 Joseph W. St. Geme, Jr. Leadership Award to Elena Fuentes-Afflick, MD, MPH. She's a nationally recognized expert in health disparities, with over two decades of research in perinatal epidemiology, and a tireless advocate for diversity in the pediatric workforce. Dr. Fuentes-Afflick has held multiple major leadership positions in the Federation of Pediatric Organizations and currently serves as the Vice Dean of the UCSF School of Medicine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

PAS 2023 will again offer on-demand viewing in addition to in-person programming. A selection of scholarly sessions and oral abstracts will be livestreamed and recorded for all attendees to view through July 31, 2023. All oral abstracts will be available for on-demand viewing.

PAS 2023 is grateful to its sponsors for their support. Platinum Sponsors include Children's National Hospital, Abbott, and Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition.

About the Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting

The Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting is the premier North American scholarly child health meeting. The PAS Meeting connects thousands of pediatricians and other health care providers worldwide. The PAS Meeting is produced through a partnership of four pediatric organizations that are leaders in the advancement of pediatric research and child advocacy: American Pediatric Society, Society for Pediatric Research, Academic Pediatric Association and American Academy of Pediatrics. For more information, please visit www.pas-meeting.org. Follow us on Twitter @PASMeeting and like us on Facebook PASMeeting.

