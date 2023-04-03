Luttrell Staffing Group Celebrates 30 Years

KINGSPORT, Tenn., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April 2023 marks 30 years of business operations for Luttrell Staffing Group, an award-winning staffing agency headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, and formerly known as AtWork Personnel Services. Founded in April 1993 by David Luttrell - who along the way added his brother, Marty, and Marty's wife, Lana to company ownership - the firm has grown over the past three decades from a single branch in Greeneville, Tennessee to 40 locations across six states.

After a series of late '90's and early 2000's office expansions in Tennessee and Virginia under the AtWork franchise, the company in 2014 purchased six Quality Personnel offices in and around Bowling Green, Kentucky. Soon after, they acquired six additional AtWork locations in middle Tennessee, Illinois, and California.

In 2019, the decision was made to buy out of the AtWork franchise and form a new, independent company called Luttrell Staffing Group. Today, David, Marty, and Lana Luttrell operate locations in Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia, Kentucky, Illinois, and California, providing thousands of jobs and generating well over $150 million in yearly gross revenue.

"From its humble beginnings thirty years ago to today, our company has grown and been blessed exponentially," David Luttrell said. "I look forward to seeing what the future has in store and continuing to make people matter most."

Notable awards for Luttrell Staffing Group include wins in ClearlyRated's yearly "Best of Staffing" contest for clients (11 years in a row), talent (9 years in a row) and internal staff (2 years in a row, both years the category has been available), as well as inclusion in Staffing Industry Analysts' yearly list of the 200 largest staffing firms in the United States. ClearlyRated independently surveys clients, talent, and internal staff to determine the Net Promoter Score (NPS) for participating firms. In 2022, Luttrell Staffing received scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 82.4% of their clients, 77.9% of their placed job candidates, and 85.8% of their internal staff employees.

The company plans to continue expanding into new territories as opportunities arise.

