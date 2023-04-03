Leading Strategic Consulting Firm, CCS Fundraising, Elevates Five Employees to Partner

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCS Fundraising, the world's leading fundraising and strategic consulting firm, is proud to announce the elevation of five new partners in the firm. These individuals have demonstrated exceptional leadership, expertise, and a deep commitment to advancing the mission of the clients they serve.

Suzanne Eden, Barri Kass, Douglas London, Tim Nurvala, and Sarah Sochacki have been instrumental in driving fundraising success and lasting community impact for CCS clients, and their contributions have been invaluable to the firm. CCS is thrilled to recognize their accomplishments and welcome them into the new role of Partner.

Suzanne Eden has been with the firm for over a decade, providing leadership to clients in the areas of campaign management, strategic planning, major gifts, and more. She has worked with a diverse range of nonprofit organizations, from small community-based nonprofits to large national institutions, and across all client sectors. Her engagement as a presenter at national development conferences and as a published author for CCS thought leadership has helped both her clients and the firm achieve transformative impact. Suzanne received her B.A. from Trinity College of Arts & Sciences at Duke University and an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.

Barri Kass joined CCS in 2010, bringing with her eight years of experience in the legal profession. During her tenure, she has counseled multiple organizations through nationwide planning studies, intensive campaign goal setting, case development, and pipeline building. She has a deep understanding of the philanthropic landscape and has helped clients navigate complex fundraising challenges with success. Barri received her B.A. from University of Michigan and her JD from Brooklyn Law School.

Douglas London has built his entire professional career in fundraising and strategic consulting. His areas of expertise include fundraising planning, inclusive philanthropy, major gift strategy, donor stewardship, and development staff coaching and management. He has a strong track record of guiding clients through transformational initiatives, helping them to achieve ambitious goals and build lasting relationships with donors. Doug is a native Chicagoan and received his B.A. in Communications & Politics from Lake Forest College.

Tim Nurvala has over 35 years of experience working with nonprofit organizations, governmental agencies, and international technology. His strategic approach and focus on impact have helped clients achieve sustainable growth and success. He has worked with nonprofit organizations spanning numerous industry sectors including education, healthcare, faith, environmental, and human services. Tim has a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Florida and a M.A., Ph.D. (ABD) from American University.

Sarah Sochacki has been a key member of our team for nearly a decade. With an expertise in case development and major gifts strategy, she has executed campaign planning studies, facilitated multi-million-dollar campaigns, directed development assessments, and coached client staff and volunteers through securing transformational gifts. As part of her continued commitment to philanthropy, Sarah regularly presents at various industry events and on CCS sector- and region-specific webinars. Sarah holds a B.A. from the University of Notre Dame and a M.S. in Fundraising Management from Columbia University.

"We are thrilled to promote Suzanne, Barri, Doug, Tim, and Sarah to partner," said CCS Fundraising CEO, Jon Kane. "Their dedication to our clients and the firm has been exemplary, and we are confident that their leadership will help us continue to grow and provide transformational impact to our partners and communities around the globe."

With the addition of these five partners, CCS Fundraising continues to strengthen its position as the world's leading fundraising and strategic consulting firm.

About CCS Fundraising

CCS Fundraising is a strategic consulting firm that has partnered with nonprofits to create transformational change for over 75 years. CCS Fundraising provides a wide range of services that support and strengthen nonprofit fundraising programs, including campaign management, strategic planning, data analytics, and major gift strategy. The firm's expert consultants, skilled in campaign and development strategy, work closely with organizations of all sizes across nonprofit sectors and geographies. For more information on CCS Fundraising, please visit www.ccsfundraising.com

