The Goldie Initiative® Names Megan R. Abraham as Chief Executive Officer

Abraham will focus on expanding access to mentorship, career development activities, and scholarships at graduate school programs nationwide

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goldie B. Wolfe Miller Women Leaders in Real Estate Initiative ('The Goldie Initiative®'), a nonprofit organization founded by Goldie B. Wolfe Miller in 2007 to prepare women for senior leadership roles in all sectors of commercial real estate, is pleased to announce that Megan Roth Abraham, former Executive Director at The Goldie Initiative from 2016-2020, has been appointed as the organization's first Chief Executive Officer.

Megan R. Abraham (PRNewswire)

Abraham most recently served as the Chief Advancement Officer of JCC Chicago. She brings longstanding non-profit leadership experience, including roles at the National Association of Realtors and other organizations.

"We are delighted to have Megan back at The Goldie Initiative," said Wolfe Miller, Founder, Chair and President. "When she first joined our team in 2016, Megan not only helped us expand into the 18 schools we currently serve nationwide, but she was also instrumental in helping us to launch our now annual Goldie Gala event. I am thrilled to have her at the helm as CEO."

To date, The Goldie Initiative has supported nearly 150 Goldie Scholars at 18 top graduate schools nationwide. Last year's 'Goldie Gala' raised more than $1 million, supported by 180+ sponsors.

"I am eager to get back to the important work of advancing and elevating female leaders, which is at the heart of our mission at The Goldie Initiative. Thanks to the incredible support of the commercial real estate industry, The Goldie Initiative is poised for strategic growth and expansion. I look forward to my role in bringing the organization to the next level," said Abraham.

CRE professionals can get involved in their innovative mentorship program, and scholarship applications for 2023 Goldie Scholars are open from April 1 to June 4, 2023.

The Goldie Initiative

Founded by commercial real estate broker Goldie B. Wolfe Miller in 2007, the mission of the Goldie B. Wolfe Miller Women Leaders in Real Estate® Initiative ("The Goldie Initiative®") is to prepare women for senior leadership roles in commercial real estate. The Goldie Initiative provides scholarship support for graduate study, mentorship, and networking opportunities to women with high potential who are committed to becoming leaders in the real estate industry. For information: https://goldieinitiative.org/.

