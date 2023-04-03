CardieX advances to final phase of NIH's inaugural RADx Tech for Maternal Health Challenge

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health technology company, CardieX Limited , is pleased to announce it has advanced to the final phase of the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) RADx Tech for Maternal Health Challenge , receiving a $75,000 cash prize.

The NIH launched the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx®) Tech for Maternal Health Challenge as part of the Implementing a Maternal health and PRegnancy Outcomes Vision for Everyone (IMPROVE) initiative, which supports research to reduce preventable causes of maternal deaths and to improve health for women before, during, and after delivery. The RADx initiative was initially developed to speed-up innovation in the development, commercialization, and implementation of technologies for COVID-19 testing.

CardieX was one of the entrants selected to advance out the Challenge's initial round, the Viability Assessment Phase, receiving a $20,000 cash prize in December. The announcement today reveals that CardieX successfully completed the Deep Dive Assessment Phase of the competition.

It will now be one of 10 to progress to the final round, the Technology Assessment Phase, which will see a team of healthcare technology commercialization and content experts assess CardieX's submission, the CONNEQT suite of devices (Pulse and Band) and software, across a defined evaluation criteria including a detailed review of the scientific/technological, clinical, accessibility and usability, regulatory, and commercialization potential of the technology.

Should CardieX be successful in all phases of the challenge, it stands to receive up to $900,000 in prize money.

CEO of CardieX, Craig Cooper said the company was delighted to have reached the next stage of the first RADx Tech for Maternal Health Challenge.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to develop innovative and effective solutions for improving maternal health outcomes, and we are honored to have our efforts recognized at this level," he said.

"The NIH's recognition that the CONNEQT suite of devices and software has potential in maternal healthcare, reaffirms that our focus on this patient sector is likely to have a significant impact on women's health at a time when they're often most vulnerable."

Upon its release in 2023 pending FDA clearance, the CONNEQT Pulse will be the first complete arterial health monitor to incorporate CardieX's SphygmoCor ® technology in a device for general healthcare professionals and patients. SphygmoCor® measures vascular biomarkers including central blood pressure and arterial stiffness parameters. There is now a recognition that impaired arterial function and structure may occur during pregnancy and impact a woman's cardiovascular health long term.

The ability to capture advanced arterial health insights will be a game changer for maternal health outcomes. Designed to be integrated into the current standard of care in both clinical and remote patient monitoring settings, the CONNEQT suite of devices and services will offer the most comprehensive monitoring of cardiovascular health status of women during ante- and postpartum periods.

For more information, visit cardiex.com , conneqthealth.com , and RADx Tech for Maternal Health Challenge

About CardieX

CardieX is a health technology company focused on devices & solutions for the world's largest population health disorders. Its ATCOR subsidiary is a world leader in the monitoring of vascular biomarkers for clinical trials and health care research based on the Company's "gold standard" SphygmoCor® central blood pressure technology. CardieX's CONNEQT subsidiary develops and markets medical devices, digital solutions, and wearables for home health, remote patient monitoring, and decentralized clinical trials.

