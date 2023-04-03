Bain & Company's Karan Singh takes on Asia Pacific head of Sustainability and Responsibility practice role

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company announced today that Karan Singh has been appointed Asia Pacific head of Sustainability and Responsibility (S&R) practice effective April 1.

Based in New Delhi, Karan was one of the founding partners who helped establish Bain's India business in 2006 and has more than 20 years of management consulting experience across Asia, Europe and the United States.

Karan was most recently managing partner for Bain India. Under his leadership, Bain India has grown at over 20% CAGR over the last eight years with a focus on transformation for marquee clients. Prior to that, Karan was leader of Bain's Healthcare practice in Asia Pacific. He also serves on the boards of Bridgespan, Kailash Satyarthi and ALVL foundations. Karan was also recently appointed chairman of Bain India.

Karan's expertise includes transformation, turnaround and growth/engine 2 strategies, mergers and acquisitions and change management. He is passionate about supporting his clients to develop and implement environment, sustainability and governance (ESG) strategies with a focus on decarbonization and circularity.

"S&R is a very important and rapidly evolving topic. I am honored at this opportunity and look forward to working with companies to embed ESG in their strategic priorities, and scaling Bain's S&R practice in Asia Pacific," said Karan Singh.

Karan succeeds Brian Murphy who continues to lead the Energy and Natural Resources practice in Asia Pacific.

"I am confident that Karan will continue to bring his trademark boldness to this business-building mission. With his leadership, we aspire to build on the strong start in S&R and create many more client and people success stories in the ESG space," said Satish Shankar, Bain & Company's Asia Pacific regional managing partner. "We also thank Brian, who in a very short time, built a strong team, developed a network of experts, and created multiple referenceable client results stories."

"Sustainability is one of the most important themes of our time and no doubt Karan will be at the front and center leading our Asia Pacific clients to define bold ambitions and achieve extraordinary results that redefine industries in the energy transition. His strong leadership experience, entrepreneurial mindset and camaraderie with colleagues and clients make him a solid candidate for this role," said François Faelli, global managing partner of ESG.

