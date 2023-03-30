WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

NAS Whidbey Island 5G Network Launched (PRNewswire)

Officials at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 30, 2023, commemorating the launch of a fifth-generation cellular network (5G) that will significantly improve aircraft readiness. Participating in the ceremony were (from left to right): Matthew LaTurner, Principal Engineer, Intel Corporation; Captain Eric M. Hanks, Commanding Officer, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island; David Tokunaga, Vice President, Boingo; John Mezzalingua, CEO, JMA Wireless; Charlie Ergen, Chairman, DISH and EchoStar; Rick Lober, Vice President & Defense General Manager, Hughes; Dr. Rajeev Gopal, Vice President, Hughes; and Angela Eberhardt, Leader, Regional Sales, Cisco. Working together on the project, with Hughes as the integrator, are commercial providers Boingo Wireless, Cisco, Dell, DISH, JMA Wireless and Intel. The program is designed to increase aircraft readiness through the processing of significant amounts of digital data at higher speeds. 5G will improve immediate real-time communication coordination across the flight line to reduce maintenance time and decrease preparation time between missions.

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

©2023 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC Logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC