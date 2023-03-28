ROCK THE BELLS FESTIVAL RETURNS THIS AUGUST CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP

Don't call it a comeback!

The festival will celebrate, curate and champion the 50-year culture forward, featuring a legendary lineup of Hip-Hop icons, food, experiences and more!

QUEENS, N.Y., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock The Bells, the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, announced today the return of the Rock The Bells Festival, taking place on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY. The dynamic, day-long celebration will serve as THE pinnacle moment to celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop, with a legendary lineup in the city that launched a movement and shifted culture.

Today also marks the 5-year anniversary of Rock The Bells, marked by the premiere of Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM. In celebration of these milestones and their continued partnership, a dedicated billboard will be on display in Times Square above the Pedestrian Plaza, live for 24 hours only.

The festival lineup will be announced in April, and attendees can expect performances by some of Hip-Hop's most revered icons, including MCs, DJs, and producers, in addition to one-of-a-kind immersive experiences underscoring Hip-Hop's impact on fashion, art, and food over the span of five decades.

"For 50 years, Hip-Hop has impacted the world, often without recognition. At Rock The Bells, we consistently honor the culture through creative content, commerce, and experiences and this year, we've made it a priority to show up for the culture on another level," said LL COOL J, Founder and CEO of Rock The Bells. "The Rock The Bells Festival is the place to be to celebrate Hip-Hop and capture the breadth of its impact throughout generations in music, fashion, art, and more. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience. If you love Hip-Hop, you know where to go on August 5."

The festival also kicks off a week of live events, activations, and programming moments leading up to National Hip-Hop day on August 11th, the official, recognized anniversary of the culture.

Fans can sign up today to be first in line to access presale tickets on April 11 at rockthebellsfestival.com for the most talked about 50 Years of Hip-Hop celebration during the festival.

The Rock The Bells Festival is co-produced by The Bowery Presents. Festival updates and lineup announcements can also be found across Rock The Bells' Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Rock The Bells

Rock The Bells is the preeminent voice for timeless Hip-Hop. Founded in 2018 by LL COOL J, Rock The Bells focuses on content, commerce and experiences that honor the CULTURE and the core elements of Hip-Hop — MCs, DJs, Breakers, Graffiti Artists — and more. Rock The Bells is the bridge between OG's and those inspired by their groundbreaking influences on the culture. Visit us at www.rockthebells.com, stream LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM Channel 43, and follow us @RockTheBells.

About The Bowery Presents

The Bowery Presents, an AEG Presents company, is the leading East Coast concert promoter, whose mission is to bring the best artists to New York City, Boston, Philadelphia and beyond while providing an excellent concert experience for both fans and artists. Since its inception, The Bowery Presents has been a purveyor of true artist development and consistently strives to work with artists like Brandi Carlile, LCD Soundsystem, Maggie Rogers, Gary Clark Jr., Khruangbin, Leon Bridges and Lake Street Dive to grow from performing in intimate clubs to performing in sold-out arenas. As a trusted industry tastemaker, The Bowery Presents produces dynamic entertainment experiences at dozens of venues nationally, presenting thousands of shows annually. For more information, visit www.bowerypresents.com.

