MasterClass Announces Bestselling Author Kim Scott to Teach How to Tackle Hard Conversations With Radical Candor®

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that bestselling author, cofounder of Radical Candor and renowned CEO coach Kim Scott is joining Sessions by MasterClass, a program offering a structured curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an active community of peers. In her session, Scott breaks down her Radical Candor framework for soliciting, giving, gauging and encouraging feedback, cultivating an inclusive culture and empowering others to succeed. Enrollment for Scott's session is available starting today ; the session goes live April 6.

"Kim's Radical Candor principles have transformed the way we give and receive feedback in the workplace," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In her session, she teaches members tactical ways to transform the way they communicate. If you struggle with having pointed conversations in your personal and professional lives, this class is for you."

Throughout the session, Scott uses real stories from her career and offers live demonstrations of Radical Candor in action. This step-by-step guidance provides members a better understanding of how to apply the techniques in their own lives to become more effective managers and leaders. The session is broken down into eight sections, including:

Understanding Radical Candor: Scott breaks down the concept of Radical Candor, her 2x2 framework, and why, where and how to give Radical Candor through an interactive demonstration with her coaching team.

Soliciting and Receiving Feedback: Scott shares why asking for feedback is critical to success and how to ask the right questions to invite open-ended and transformational feedback. She shares her go-to techniques for rewarding the candor members receive and advises on how to craft the perfect go-to question in their own voice.

Giving Praise and Criticism: Scott introduces the HIP and CORN acronyms for giving others praise or criticism, and the best method for each. Using role-play, she demonstrates two paths for giving praise: one that is ideal and another that needs improvement. Scott also discusses the differences between criticism, correction and debate while demonstrating their distinctions with personal examples.

Gauging How Feedback Lands: Scott teaches why feedback is measured at the listener's ear—and how members can build a process of constant improvement, including identifying and weeding out bias. She shares strategies to tackle difficult situations when the receiver becomes sad, angry or is not listening.

Coaching a Team Using Radical Candor: Scott teaches how to cultivate a candid culture that prioritizes growth and inhibits backstabbing. She explains what "speak truth to power" meetings are and teaches a step-by-step process for gathering and delivering feedback for managers. Scott also shares how to identify bias, prejudice and bullying disguised as feedback to create an inclusive and productive work environment.

"Effective communication is the key to success in both the workplace and in everyday life," Scott said. "In my session, members will learn how to have productive conversations using Radical Candor principles and will leave equipped with the tools to transform their mindset and set them on a path for personal growth."

Kim Scott is the New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity and the author of Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity. Previously, she was a CEO coach at companies such as Dropbox, Qualtrics and Twitter, and a faculty member at Apple University. Before that, she led the AdSense, YouTube and DoubleClick teams at Google.

