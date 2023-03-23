Mable to enhance the ultimate glamping experience with the introduction of local, emerging CPG brands at outdoor hospitality leader, Under Canvas

BOSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mable , the Boston-based wholesale platform representing over 3,000 emerging better-for-you food brands is pleased to announce the introduction of hundreds of local, emerging CPG brands to Under Canvas, the leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality. Beginning this month, visitors to any of the 11 Under Canvas properties across the U.S. can expect to find a selection of Mable's brands including packaged snacks, beverages, and meal replacements.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Under Canvas as a new snack provider at their properties in 2023," said Arik Keller, Founder & CEO, Mable. "Mable's vision is to make better foods more widely available to people where they live, work, learn, and play. What better way to "play" than to book a stay with Under Canvas and discover new nosh? Travel is the perfect time to create a memorable introduction between the consumer and an emerging CPG brand that consumers will seek out again to fuel future adventures."

With all Under Canvas properties located near America's national parks, there is no shortage of outdoor activities available for guests like hiking, yoga, or swimming. The Mable and Under Canvas teams curated a set of products to surprise and delight customers with products they've never seen while also fueling them for their active days. Items range from single serve protein oatmeal cups, to vegan fig salami, ginger elixir shots, energy gels, caffeinated chocolate, and upcycled crackers.

"Under Canvas is excited to be working with the Mable team to provide our guests with unique snacks and beverages to propel their outdoor adventures," said Maggie Early, food and beverage operations manager for Under Canvas. "Having hundreds of artisanal products under the same umbrella has made our work of sourcing interesting, small batch, nutritious items an ease and a pleasure."

It was also important to the Under Canvas team to support the small businesses within the communities of their properties so there are brands local to each property within the product set. The Under Canvas in Acadia will carry Bixby Chocolate from Rockland, ME, Choomi Naturals from Portland, ME, and Healing Home Foods from Oxford, ME. Under Canvas properties on the West Coast will carry brands like Altitude Snacks from Steamboat Springs, CO, Pan's Mushroom Jerky from Portland, OR, YES Bar from San Francisco, CA, and Good Crisp Company from Boulder, CO.

Mable is on a mission to expand access to better foods through innovative distribution solutions. Mable helps retailers build their next generation of loyal customers through tech-enabled distribution of local, values-driven brands. From single store operators to enterprises, Mable offers standalone and integrated solutions for product discovery, invoicing and reordering. Founded by a grocer, Mable is committed to supporting small businesses, and bringing better foods to consumers in their communities. For more information, visit meetmable.com .

The leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, Under Canvas is the ultimate outdoor destination experience. Its safari-style accommodations perfectly embrace their natural surroundings while featuring indoor luxuries, allowing guests to discover their outdoor self in comfort and style. Under Canvas currently operates 11 locations: West Yellowstone, North Yellowstone-Paradise Valley and Glacier in Mont.; Moab, Zion, Lake Powell-Grand Staircase and Bryce Canyon in Utah; Mount Rushmore in S.D.; Great Smoky Mountains in Tenn.; Grand Canyon in Ariz.; and Acadia in Maine. For more information, please visit www.undercanvas.com.

