Jackson Browne Announces 2023 Summer Tour Tickets on Sale This Friday, March 24

Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announces a 2023 summer tour with dates running from June through early August, performing songs spanning the length of his career.

General tickets go on sale Friday, March 24th at 10 AM local time. Presale, Fan and VIP ticket information is available at jacksonbrowne.com.

See full list of tour dates below.

Jackson Browne SUMMER TOUR:

JUNE
June 3Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
June 4Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
June 6Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
June 7Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
June 9Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center
June 10Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
June 12Springfield, MO @ MSU - Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
June 13Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
June 15Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
June 16Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
June 18Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
June 19Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

JULY

July 14El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
July 15Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
July 18Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
July 19Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
July 21Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
July 22New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
July 25Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
July 26Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
July 28Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Perf. Arts | Moran Theater
July 29Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

AUGUST

August 1Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Perf. Arts
August 2Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

