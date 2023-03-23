CORTLAND AWARDED BEST IN BUILDING HEALTH BY FITWEL®

Fitwel recognizes the multifamily firm for being a leader in the healthy building movement.

ATLANTA, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortland, a vertically integrated, multifamily real estate investment, development, and management company, has been named a Best in Building Health award recipient for 2022. Best in Building Health honors best-in-class real estate companies and individuals who are leading the healthy building movement by example, leveraging Fitwel's data-driven, scalable technology platform to set the bar for excellence in building health.

Cortland awarded Best in Building Health (PRNewswire)

"At Cortland, our residents are our priority, so we're grateful to be recognized by Fitwel through this achievement for our continued efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of our residents," said Cass McFadden, VP and Global Head of Sustainability for Cortland.

Created in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and operated by the nonprofit research organization, Center for Active Design (CfAD), Fitwel is a people-centric healthy building certification system that sets the industry standard for evidence-based strategies to promote health and wellness through the built environment. Fitwel's data-driven platform integrates asset and portfolio-level benchmarking, a streamlined healthy building certification process, and "S" focused ESG reporting guidance.

This year, Fitwel introduced a special recognition award featuring a company that has demonstrated its commitment to implementing practices that impact the "S"-Social- in ESG. In addition to companies, Best in Building Health spotlights individuals from Fitwel's global community of 3,800+ Ambassadors- made up of architects, sustainability professionals, engineers, and designers- for their efforts in high-scoring healthy building certifications, among other achievements. Fitwel awarded Cortland the distinction of having the greatest impact on viral response with the largest number of viral response-approved assets.

"Utilizing Fitwel strategies, we're proud to have certified our portfolio to not only enhance our residents' experience but to demonstrate how our work in the 'S' pillar can drive value," McFadden said.

"The past few years have been transformational, revealing unprecedented challenges and opportunities for the world, and in particular, the real estate industry and healthy building movement," said Joanna Frank, President and CEO of CfAD. " As Cortland's achievements have demonstrated, prioritizing health is no longer a reactive market trend- it's an established business imperative that represents an opportunity for real estate to mitigate risk and maximize investment."

Cortland (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Cortland