Paradox Launches Industry-First Conversational ATS to Revolutionize High-Volume Hiring with Chat- and Text-Driven Automation

Serving some of the world's largest employers, the reimagined high-volume applicant tracking system can automate more than 90% of the hiring process for frontline workers and hiring managers.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox, the conversational hiring software helping global employers like Unilever, Nestle, L'Oreal, CVS Health, and General Motors transform hiring with automation that gets recruiting work done faster, today announced the launch of its Conversational ATS . Designed from the ground-up to completely reimagine the high-volume hiring process, the product obsessively focuses on delivering the best frontline candidate and hiring manager experience in the world.

Underpinned by a conversational UI that makes engagement feel simple and seamless, Paradox's ATS automates things like screening for requirements, interview scheduling, reminders, offers, new hire onboarding, and more. The product is already helping global clients dramatically reduce time-to-hire to hours or days, instead of weeks — and deliver frictionless experiences that candidates love.

"We didn't want to build just another ATS — so, we didn't," said Paradox founder and CEO Aaron Matos. "Our mission has always been to help our clients get work done faster, so they can spend more time with people, not software. We believe at our core that conversational experiences will become the new enterprise user interface, and this is a step in the right direction in the journey to change that paradigm. "

For companies that partner with large enterprise ERP and HCM platforms like Workday or SAP, Paradox is also launching high-volume solutions built to work alongside those systems — allowing clients to see all the benefits of conversational automation and high-volume hiring, without needing to switch their ATS to see those benefits.

"We've had the pleasure of working alongside some of Paradox's clients in our research to understand how conversational software is transforming talent acquisition — and the impact we've seen it have on those organizations is truly remarkable," said Janet Mertens, Senior Vice President of Research at The Josh Bersin Company . "Finding and retaining talent today is a huge challenge for most companies, and using the old tricks isn't the answer anymore. Paradox is thinking differently about how to solve for the future and helping organizations leverage creative new solutions to address the talent shortage."

Reimagining the ATS with Conversational Experiences

While new versions of the ATS have emerged in the last decade, they haven't been purpose-built for high-volume hourly hiring and deskless workers who primarily rely on a smartphone or mobile device to get things done.

"Our big insight was that you could fundamentally transform the hiring process — and cut days of wasted time — by automating most of the boring stuff no one has time to do anyway," said Paradox President and Chief Product Officer Adam Godson. "Our goal was to make automation feel like we were putting a recruiter in every location, for every hiring manager. That's the real magic — an experience driven by a conversational assistant, who works 24 hours a day, anywhere in the world to get hiring work done, instantly."

With conversational experiences at the core of everything:

Hiring managers can quickly open and post jobs with a few taps in a mobile app

Candidates can apply to jobs in minutes, all via text or chat

Screening for minimum job requirements can be completely automated

Interviews can be scheduled (or rescheduled) instantly with qualified candidates

Automated reminders can be sent to drive significantly higher show rates

Reminders can automatically be sent when a candidate needs to complete other steps in the process — like a background check or assessment, or paperwork and onboarding tasks ahead of their first day

For organizations already leveraging a large enterprise ATS — like SAP SuccessFactors or Workday — Paradox clients can keep that ATS and add Paradox on top. This allows clients using these systems to modernize and streamline the process for high-volume roles without undergoing a massive lift and shift. The result is a full transformation of the high-volume hiring process but fully integrated into the existing system of record.

"Our job is to help our clients solve their biggest challenges — in whatever shape that takes," said Matos. "Often, that means layering Paradox on top of the existing HCM or ATS. We're fortunate to have great partnerships and relationships with many of the large ERP and HCM players in this space, and that allows us to deliver solutions that solve our clients' sharpest pain, often with very clear, immediate ROI."

Driving Tangible Results for High-Volume Employers

Of course, building the technology is one thing. Deploying it at scale to drive real business results is another challenge. But that's where Paradox has made its biggest impact. And not just with the bottom-line, but with the actual people using the product every day.

"It's just the convenience of it — you don't have to go to a computer or even be at work to see that an interview's been scheduled or a candidate's accepted an offer," said Johnny Courtemash, Training Director for Starcorp, which owns and operates 150 Carl's Jr. and Hardee's restaurants. "The time that it's saving our company is amazing."

Several other large enterprise clients have seen similar results. Since implementing Paradox's, clients across a wide range of industries have seen dramatic improvement in candidate conversion, time-to-hire, operational efficiency, and candidate satisfaction, including:

Reducing the time from application to interview scheduled from days to minutes

Increasing application flow, with a 99% candidate satisfaction rate

Cutting time-to-hire by more than half to fill open roles faster

Madeline Laurano, founder of Aptitude Research , a research-based analyst and advisory firm focused on how changes in technology are transforming today's organizations, said Paradox's launch signals a new wave in the industry.

"There's so much focus on ChatGPT and what it might do for recruiting and HR, but Paradox is already there — and it's been leading that charge for years," Laurano said. "There's so much about this industry that requires deep domain knowledge and the Paradox team has it. They're full of people with real passion for recruiting and HR, they exist to serve their clients, and they have innovation in their DNA. This is a big step forward for our industry — and I couldn't be more excited to see how they shape it."

About Paradox

Launched in 2016, Paradox is the conversational recruiting platform behind the world's first Conversational ATS. Serving clients like Unilever, CVS Health, Amazon, L'Oreal, Nestle, and General Motors, Paradox is helping recruiters and hiring managers save hours every day on manual tasks like candidate screening, interview scheduling, and reminders, while delivering the world's best, most frictionless candidate experience.

Paradox has won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019, 2021, and 2022, and consecutive honors in 2020, 2021, and 2022 as one of Forbes Top Startup Employers. To learn more about Paradox's product, visit www.paradox.ai . To explore open opportunities on its team, visit careers.paradox.ai .

View original content:

SOURCE Paradox