Oriental Yuhong and BRICC Look at New Opportunities for "Going Global"

BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 2023, the eighth class of leading talents in international production capacity cooperation, led by Yang Guang, Director of the Silk Road Promotion Center for International Production Capacity Cooperation (BRICC), visited Oriental Yuhong and met with its General Manager of Overseas Business Department Hu Zhongqiu for discussion and exchange, so as to further promote international production capacity cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and bear fruit.

Concerning grasping the opportunity to go global for broader and deeper cooperation, Yang briefed on the BRICC in detail at the meeting and analyzed the current obstacles to globalization as well as its correct direction. He proposed, in the face of the new development situation and new development pattern, that it has become a major issue for enterprises to "go global" excellently and deeply integrate into the trend of globalization. He emphasized that if enterprises want to get a head start in the new development pattern, they need to accelerate the implementation of three localization strategies: talent specialization and internationalization; product customization and differentiation; and service optimization and localization.

Hu gave a detailed introduction of Oriental Yuhong's going-global strategy and planned measures under the BRI. He explained that Oriental Yuhong, over the past nearly 20 years since it entered the global market in 2005, has established branches or offices in Malaysia and Canada, and contributed to many large-scale overseas projects such as the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant in Pakistan, airport expansion in the Maldives, and Angola's State Intelligence and Security Service. In the past two years, with the reshaping of the global competitive landscape, Oriental Yuhong has sped up its efforts to expand its global footprint in terms of ever-updating localized product and services, and highly-valued external cooperation. Now it hopes to take this opportunity to have deeper and multi-dimensional exchanges and cooperation with the BRICC, so as to share the benefits of green construction materials with BRI participating countries and regions.

Ouyang Leqi, Director of the Overseas Marketing Department of Oriental Yuhong, shared the current situation and future planning of Oriental Yuhong's going-global strategy. He said that in a large overseas market of many competing products, Chinese enterprises are confronted with more complex market demand and more ferocious competition when going global. Hence, differentiation and collaboration in the industrial chain are powerful moves to improve the overall overseas operation capabilities and achieve win-win development.

After the meeting, more than 20 people from the eighth class of leading talents visited the key national laboratory, China Building Waterproofing Museum, exhibition hall of the Oriental Yuhong Civil Building Materials Co., Ltd. and exhibition hall of the Oriental Yuhong Building Renovation Group, to learn more about Oriental Yuhong's growth and development, as well as modern and ancient Chinese waterproofing wisdom.

As a pioneer of "going global" in the construction materials industry, Oriental Yuhong will continue to upgrade its localization strategy to provide specialized and localized products and services; strengthen industrial cooperation and build an ecosystem for high-quality development; and deeply integrate the industrial chain and innovation chain to improve product and service capabilities in overseas markets, and to promote high-quality development.

