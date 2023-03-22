NuZee Announces Costco Korea Now Carrying Single Serve Coffee Products Manufactured By NuZee

NuZee Pour-Over Coffee Brands Continue Strong Presence in Costco Wholesale Warehouses in U.S. and Abroad

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUZE), a leading coffee co-packing company, announces today that pour-over coffee format is now available at Costco Wholesale ("Costco") warehouses in the U.S. and Korea.

Paul Bassett, packed by NuZee, is a strong, high-end coffee brand which is now available in Costco in Korea. Paul Bassett, a former world barista champion, helped pioneer the specialty coffee movement in Australia. Maeil Dairies Co. Ltd., one of the largest milk producers in Korea, licensed the Paul Bassett name and opened the first Korean Paul Bassett coffee shop in South Korea in 2009. It now operates 132 locations in Korea. Maeil Dairies Co. Ltd. continues to maintain strong distribution for its milk, and Paul Bassett coffee products sell through its networks throughout South Korea.

Sung Man Kim, NuZee Korea's CEO commented, "We continue to expand our presence worldwide with our single-serve pour-over technology. We are gratified our customer has a strong presence at Costco Korea. We will continue to work closely with our clients to facilitate the growth in Korea and Asia."

To learn more about NuZee and its innovative initiatives, visit mynuzee.com .

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category. Providing innovative and eco-conscious solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NUZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

