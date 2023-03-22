Immutable Games Partners with Premier Studios Bazooka Tango, Bit Fry Game Studios, and Studio 369 on the Next Generation of Web3 Games

Immutable Games to provide full-service web3 offering to three inaugural partner games that deliver player-focused digital ownership mechanics across a variety of genres, all building on the newly announced Immutable zkEVM

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable Games , a leading web3 game publisher and the gaming-focused arm of Immutable, today announces new partnerships with three premier studios — Bazooka Tango , Bit Fry Game Studios , and Studio 369 — to further expand its family of the high-quality web3 games.

"In line with our vision of constantly expanding Immutable Games' web3 offerings and further solidifying our position as a leader in next-gen media and entertainment, we are happy to welcome Bazooka Tango, Bit Fry Game Studios, and Studio 369 to our growing family of premier strategic partners," said Justin Hulog Chief Studio Officer at Immutable Games. "Considering each of these studios' extensive experience in game development and successful track records, we are confident that a wide variety of gamers will find immersive experiences that captivate them in our expansive games library."

Bazooka Tango, a gaming startup founded by the former co-founders of Super Evil MegaCorp, Bo Daly (CEO) and Stephan Sherman (Chief Product Officer), who created the award-winning multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game Vainglory. Now, the team has announced the revival of Shardbound - a next generation collectible tactics game that combines board-based tactical gameplay with the vast strategic depth CCGs are known for.

Originally started in 2015 by Spiritwalk Games, Shardbound built a passionate community of players who advocated deeply for the game's public alpha on Steam Early Access. The original game was never brought to full completion and now with Bazooka Tango at the helm, Shardbound is getting a new lease on life with a web3 revival with elements aimed at empowering players through true digital ownership. The rejuvenated game features a leadership team with extensive gaming experience at Riot, Blizzard, Activision, and AAA gaming studios.

On its part, Immutable Games will support Shardbound with full-service web3 strategy and implementation, including seamless web3 onboarding via Immutable Passport, an easy and familiar way for players to enter into gameplay and integrate assets into their wallets, while community-driven incentives and rewards for their participation will unlock new avenues and a reimagination of what true digital ownership can mean to players. In addition, Shardbound will be one of the first titles committed to building on the newly announced Immutable zkEVM powered by Polygon, a chain purpose-built for game development that offers low cost, massive scale, enterprise-grade security, and Ethereum smart contract compatibility.

"In order to bring our ambitious vision to life, partnering with the full-service team at Immutable has been a critical first step. The speed and synergy that comes from working with collaborators that truly understand both web2 and web3 game development has our whole team excited for the future of our game," said Bo Daly, Co-Founder and CEO of Bazooka Tango.

Bit Fry Game Studios, an indie game development studio with backers ranging from sports and gaming luminaries, is also committed to disrupting the sports game genre, with their partnership with Immutable Games.

In partnership, Immutable Games and Bit Fry Game Studios have announced Infinite Victory, a futuristic arcade sports game that builds off of previously released Ultimate Rivals and will feature major sports licenses and widely popular athletes. Also committed to building on Immutable zkEVM, Infinite Victory will feature NFT-based virtual players that can be used to compete in fast-paced matches that combine multiple sports, including basketball, hockey, and more.

"Being able to entrust a partner with our web3 strategy will greatly accelerate the delivery of our upcoming project. We are thrilled to work hand-in-hand with the Immutable team to deliver a memorable game that prioritizes our players," Todd Zeile , CEO and Co-Founder of Bit Fry Game Studios.

Lastly, Studio 369, known for VR Oculus Quest 2-exclusive title World of Mechs, is currently working on MetalCore, an open-world, mechanized combat game that's the first of its kind in web3. MetalCore will throw players on massive battlefields to fight alongside their factions in territorial battles on a mineral-rich alien planet.

Gamers will be able to win vehicles and machines, craft gear, recruit pilots, develop land, sell and trade their gear, and much more as they fight for planetary domination. Developed by game industry veterans from Activision, Disney, and Midway that are passionate about Player-versus-Player games set in expansive worlds, MetalCore has already won the GAM3 2022 Award for Best Shooter Game and will also build on the new Immutable zkEVM.

"MetalCore is a labor of love that our team is working hard to deliver to our supportive community. Working with Immutable allows us to ensure that the web3 strategy is carefully considered and designed to empower our players. This is a true gaming experience that no one has seen in web3 yet, and we are excited to usher in the future of our industry," Matt Candler, President, Studio 369.

These three new team-ups are part of an expanded offering from Immutable Games as its collaboration-focused team keeps growing, led by game industry leader Jennifer Poulson, VP of Game Partnerships.

"Immutable Games is expanding its partnerships with prominent developers as part of our mission to make web3 gaming truly mainstream," said Poulson. "By growing our already robust and diverse portfolio of partners and games, including our own Gods Unchained and Guild of Guardians, we are gradually eliminating the gap between traditional and web3 gaming by adding web2 leadership to web3 expertise, ultimately aiming to fully unlock the vast potential of blockchain for an immersive, player-first, next-gen experience."

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable , the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

About Bazooka Tango

Bazooka Tango is raising the bar for blockchain gaming. With a portfolio of interoperable, AAA games, we are building the metaverse for 100M core gamers.

Combining deep publishing expertise with the creative muscle behind the breakthrough mobile esport Vainglory, we have decades of experience building and scaling hit games across PC, mobile and console. With multiple titles set for release across key core-gaming genres, our network of games will shape the future of competitive play. Our upcoming title, Shardbound, launches worldwide this year. Pre-register today at www.shardbound.com .

About Bit Fry Game Studios

Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc., an independent multi-platform developer and publisher of sports video games, is composed of gaming, as well as entertainment and sports veterans, and is the first studio to combine licenses from all player unions as well as four leagues into a single gaming franchise, Ultimate Rivals, including groundbreaking licenses from the NHL, NHL Players' Association (NHLPA), NBA, National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), MLB, MLB Players Association (MLBPA), NFLPA, Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA), USWNTPA, as well as Wayne Gretzky.

About Studio 369

Studio 369 is a team of UNREAL technology experts that focus on PC, console and mobile platforms, with a core skill set in Multiplayer Games. Members have previously worked at Activision, Epic Games, Paramount Picture, Skybound, and Sony, and have founded and operated their own studios, contributing to hit titles such as Fortnite, H1Z1, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, Gears of War 3, and more. The team is currently at work on the online action game MetalCore and several unannounced AAA multiplatform titles. Look for more Studio 369 info at www.369.fun

