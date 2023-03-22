Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Adds Originator Michael Romano

MADISON, Wis., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. announced today the hiring of mortgage originator Michael Romano as Branch Sales Manager serving the greater Boston area, greater Massachusetts, and other states as well.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (PRNewswire)

Fairway Mortgage Announces Hiring of Originator Michael Romano

"Mike's strengths are helping home buyers who want to understand fully the home buying process," said Fairway's President of Retail Sales East David Lazowski. "Mike's deep understanding of the mortgage process will benefit people entering a fast-changing home buying world."

Romano joins Fairway after a four-year stint at NewFed Mortgage, and had served with the same production group for the past 20 years.

"I am so excited to be able to tap into Fairway's extensive menu of loan products and technology," said Romano. "With Fairway's incredible nationwide support coupled with competitive rates, I'm really looking forward to helping borrowers navigate the current buying market."

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with a wide array of innovative products that can help make homeownership more affordable with the speed and service their clients deserve. Fairway is dedicated to finding great mortgage options and providing some of the fastest turn times for its buyers. We strive to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction, and earn trust. For more information, please visit fairway.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation