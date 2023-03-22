Eka completes 23 new customer implementations, strengthens focus on customer success in 2022

The company added 11 new customers and was listed as a category leader in Chartis Research's 'RiskTech' Quadrant for CTRM Solutions 2022

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, the leading enterprise cloud platform for commodity trading and risk management, announced continued growth and expansion in 2022. The company focused on taking customers live and working on product roadmap.

"Eka has worked with customers on product roadmap alignment ensuring that "Go-Live" is at the core of what we do. Businesses rely on our unified platform that provides built-in flexibility to prepare for and quickly address any challenges that may arise," said Manav Garg, CEO and Founder of Eka Software Solutions. "We are focused on enabling our clients to fully leverage Eka's capabilities and ensuring they receive the highest level of service and support possible."

23 enterprises go-live remotely on Eka Cloud Platform

For the fiscal year 2022-23, the company completed 23 new customer implementations, up from 16 in the previous year. This includes global names such as Unilever, Land O'Lakes, Cargill, Scoular, Mosaic, COFCO, Kraft Foods, Westlake, Fertiglobe, and Vale. These implementations brought in 750 new users, taking the user count to 5,500 worldwide. The company also signed on 11 new customers across agriculture, energy, metals and mining industries, including significant headway into risk and compliance, F&B manufacturing, refined fuels, and sustainability.

New capabilities and features

New solutions for the food and fertilizer industry have solidified the company's reach from 'Farm to Fork' via Eka Connect. The new features focused on usability, analytics, and reporting, with advanced contracting, cost, invoice, and tax management added for geographies such as India, Brazil, Ukraine, Uruguay, Bulgaria, Greece, and more.

Recognition as CTRM leader

Eka has been recognized as a Category Leader in the RiskTech Quadrant – CTRM Solutions 2022, by Chartis Research. Eka was also mentioned in the Gartner Market Guide ETRM Solutions 2022, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of trading and risk management solutions.

About Eka Software Solutions

Eka Software Solutions is a global leader in providing innovative, cloud solutions that unify a whole range of workflows from procurement to payments. Its platform-driven solutions for commodity and supply chain management, source-to-pay, treasury and sustainability help customers to overcome complex challenges and accelerate their digital journey in an environment of continuous change. With over 600 employees, Eka supports more than 100 customers globally and has proven industry expertise in helping customers achieve digital transformation, solving complex business challenges in an environment of continuous change. Read more at www.eka1.com.

