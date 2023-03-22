Decisions Announces Configurable Management as Inaugural Partner of the Year, Recognizing SAP Expertise in Intelligent Process Automation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions, a leading process automation platform, has named Configurable Management, LLC as the winner of their first-ever Partner of the Year Award. This accolade honors valued partners who have shown a commitment to mutual customers and demonstrated expertise in extending Decisions business rules and workflow management capabilities.

Over the past year, Configurable Management has empowered eight clients to build SAP solutions within the Decisions platform, with use cases that include master data governance, rebate processing, configure-price-quote, sales samples, capital expense requests, and return materials authorization.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Decisions," said Steven Branch, President and CEO of Configurable Management. "This award is a testament to the strong partnership we have built and our shared commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers with speed and efficiency. Combining our deep SAP expertise and market-leading integration features of the Decisions automation platform, we look forward to helping even more customers simplify their migration to SAP S/4HANA and realize their business process automation vision, all while reducing their SAP ongoing maintenance burden."

Award recipients are evaluated by an internal committee that assesses their service and support to customers, expertise of Decisions capabilities, and impact in the growth and success of the Decisions software.

"Configurable Management's prowess in implementing solutions for their increasing number of SAP clients on the Decision platform is a testament to their dedication to customers," said Missy Hillenbrand, Director of Channel Sales at Decisions. "As our Partner of the Year, we congratulate Configurable Management and look forward to celebrating their achievements at Decisions Days 2023 in Virginia Beach."

Decisions Days is a three-day process automation showcase that connects innovative leaders and Decisions customers committed to elevating their industries and communities with cutting-edge, automation solutions. Configurable Management will share their successful methods and network with industry peers at the event from May 22-24, 2023.

Configurable Management and Decisions are exhibiting together at this week's SAP Insider event in Las Vegas.

With the Decisions no-code automation platform you can fix the customer experience, modernize legacy systems, ensure regulatory compliance, and automate anything in your business. We help people who know what to do, get it done, and change their world.

