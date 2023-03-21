Millstone Medical Outsourcing Completes Clean Room Facility Expansion

Industry partner of choice expands footprint 33% to 20,000 ft² to accommodate rapid growth

FALL RIVER, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millstone Medical Outsourcing, the industry's leading partner of choice for medical manufacturers' post-manufacturing and aftermarket services, announces the completion of its cleanroom space expansion. The facility expansion began in Fall 2022 and added 5,000 square feet of Class 10,000/ISO7-rated cleanroom space for medical device packaging operations, bringing Millstone's total cleanroom footprint to 20,000 square feet.

Millstone Medical Outsourcing is a leading provider of customized outsourcing solutions to the medical device industry. (PRNewswire)

Millstone Medical Outsourcing, industry partner of choice, completes clean room facility expansion.

Staying ahead of growth

The 2022-2023 cleanroom expansion is the third planned expansion in Millstone's company history, undertaken in response to increased demand for cleanroom packaging and assembly services with expert support. "As demand rises for sterile packaging and cleanroom packaging services, we have expanded our footprint and added equipment and staff to support greater capacity," Millstone General Manager Tom Williams said. Williams pointed to key growth factors including European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) compliance and higher demand for Millstone's comprehensive Tier 1 services for OEMs. Through Tier 1, Millstone supports OEMs with end-to-end service from quality critical inspection through cleanroom packaging and assembly.

"Millstone has always been a high-growth company. With this latest expansion, we have strategically invested to stay ahead of the growth curve to continue to serve orthopedic and other medtech OEMs as a single expert point of contact for their post-manufacturing and aftermarket services," Williams stated.

The completed cleanroom expansion follows a significant expansion in 2020 for the company's Headquarter Campus in Fall River, MA. The expansion added 60,000 square feet of state-of-the-art warehouse and office space, bringing the campus footprint to 124,000 square feet. In addition to cutting-edge cleanroom equipment, Millstone's facility includes multiple industry-leading high purity water systems.

Momentum for Millstone also includes the recent launch of Millstone Testing Services to offer comprehensive product, packaging, and environmental testing for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Millstone Testing Services launched in December 2022 after the acquisition of two ISO 13485:2016 certified contract testing organizations, Ethide Labs and MycoScience. The acquisition brought 90 years of experience in advanced laboratory and environmental testing and expanded support for Millstone customers.

About Millstone Medical Outsourcing

Millstone Medical Outsourcing is a leading provider of customized outsourcing solutions to the medical device industry with a client roster of the most prominent global OEMs as well as emerging growth companies. Millstone delivers superior quality service, unparalleled expertise, and guaranteed ROI. The company offers advanced inspection, sterile and non-sterile packaging, loaner kit processing, distribution services, and advanced testing services to device and product manufacturers worldwide. Millstone is privately held and operates state-of-the-art facilities in Fall River, MA, and Olive Branch, MS. The company is FDA registered and ISO certified by BSI, Inc. to ISO 13485: 2016. For more information, please visit www.millstonemedical.com.

