Green is Out, Red is In: Fireball Wants You to Wear Its Iconic Red Jacket to Augusta, GA This April. And They're Giving You $1,000 To Do It

Fireball makes its golf debut with a custom jacket made to pay homage, and add a little spice, to a time-honored ritual

NEW ORLEANS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new 'Ball in golf' – Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, that is – and it's giving "birdie shot" a whole new meaning. Already a staple on the course with golfers looking to add some fun to their game, Fireball is teeing off the 2023 golf season by infusing a more playful spirit into the centuries-old game and existing tournaments.

Fireball has a unique offer for badge holders and golf enthusiasts willing to bring some [cinnamon] spice to the fairway – the whisky brand will give 10 fans $1,000 to wear its custom, tournament-inspired Fireball Red Jackets in Augusta, GA. The lucky 10 can rock them on the first nine, the second nine and everywhere in between - Fireball just wants to see red on the green.

"When it comes to golf not everyone is destined to wear green, that's an honor held for a select few," said global brand director for Fireball, Danny Suich. "A Fireball Red Jacket, however, comes with something that is arguably more important than honor, it comes with a license to unapologetically enjoy the game, however you choose to play it. We know 'birdie juice' is already a frequent participant in many rounds and Fireball's Red Jackets are our homage to that."

Legend has it that one of golf's more iconic jackets (one that's synonymous with a certain April tournament) originated from captains overseas wearing red jackets. Is it a coincidence that red just happens to be Fireball's signature color? We think not, and this year Fireball is doing something about it.

The exclusive Fireball Red Jackets feature:

Green liner: A sleek, bespoke liner is a nod to the green on which the game is played.

Custom Fireball patch: It wouldn't be a respectable jacket for this occasion without a premium dragon-donned patch.

Monogrammed Buttons: Brass buttons on the jackets, inspired by the color of our delicious cinnamon whisky, boast a custom engraved Fireball logo for a sophisticated touch.

Inside Pocket: While inside pockets aren't special to our jackets, ours is made to hold a Fireball mini-shooter, making it clearly superior to all others.

Pin: Each jacket ups the class factor even more by including a Fireball pin to wear on the lapels.

Inside patch: With only 10 Fireball Red Jackets ever made, a custom signature patch inside the jacket allows owners to claim their coat - and Fireball - for the rest of time.

Bonus: Even though phones aren't allowed where the Fireball Red Jackets are going, the vibrant color guarantees that wearers will be easy to spot on TV... and the course.

Walk, don't run (we take tournament rules seriously) for your chance at one of Fireball's jackets. Simply visit www.FireballRedJacket.com March 20 through March 29, 2023, enter your information and tell us why you deserve to wear red by sharing your own Fireball golf tradition in 250 words or less. Those who are selected to receive the 10 custom Fireball Red Jackets and $1,000 stipends will be notified by March 31, 2023. You can also check out the official rules at www.FireballRedJacket.com.

"Fireball amplifies any situation, which is why we've set our sights on shaking up the golf world in a way only Fireball could," said Suich. "Fireball's Red Jackets – and everything else we have planned for golf this year – raise a shot to those who love golf but prefer their game to be a lot more fun and a little less serious."

Fireball has even more in store for golfers this season - stay up to date on the latest news and offerings by following @FireballWhisky on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Fireball

Imagine standing face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a barrel of spicy cinnamon…that's Fireball Whisky. Tracing its roots all the way to Canada, Fireball is known to ignite any occasion – from a round of golf, to happy hour and everything in-between. Made using real cinnamon, Fireball is best enjoyed straight up as an ice-cold shot. Guaranteed to taste like heaven and burn like hell – what happens next is up to you. For more information, visit https://www.fireballwhisky.com.

