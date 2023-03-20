Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Promotes National Reverse Ops VP Dan Ventura

MADISON, Wis., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp's Reverse 2.0 evolution took another critical step forward, naming Dan Ventura its new VP of Reverse Operations. In this role, Ventura will coordinate with the leadership of Fairway's regional reverse processing centers to ensure the same excellence in reverse processing and closings that Fairway is known for in their "forward", or traditional, business.

Fairway Mortgage Announces Promotion of Dan Ventura

Tane Cabe, President of Reverse Lending, shared an analogy in a kickoff meeting welcoming Dan: "If you look at auto racing, a pit stop at the Indy 500 in 1950 took 67 seconds to complete. In 2019, the Red Bull team set a new world record of 1.82 seconds! We're aiming for our Reverse 2.0 ops to become that efficient."

"It's not possible for me to be any more excited than I am," said Ventura. "The teams have come a long way in just over a month and will continue to work hard to achieve consistency in each of the regional processing centers. With the talented, passionate team we have in place, all Loan Officers will be able to originate with confidence just like they do on the 'forward' side. This in turn will result in higher 'in-process' referrals and allow our team to grow its business without limitations."

"Our primary focus is ensuring that Reverse Ops is working smoothly, efficiently, and as quickly as possible," said Peter Sciandra, EVP of Reverse Operations & Secondary Marketing. "Reinforcing the Street's confidence in the system will increase volume – if we close well, the volume will follow."

Ventura and the processing center managers will be partnering with Tom Evans, EVP of Reverse Marketing and Technology, to streamline and enhance the technologies in use for Fairway Reverse. "Dan has already made tech driven suggestions which will provide immediate efficiency gains," said Evans. "We are examining our entire tool set from the ground up to find where we can be better, faster and easier for everyone who touches a loan." Evans also touched on Cabe's Formula 1 analogy. "If you look at the 1950 process vs the 2019 process for a pit stop, it's entirely reinvented – more focused job functions, more preparation, and better tools. We have a great team in place to improve these processes – next step is to partner with our technology providers to expand their platforms to include expanded reverse functionality."

With over two decades of mortgage experience, Ventura has worked for Fairway for the past 16 years as a Producing Branch Manager and a high volume Ops Center Manager. This evolution into a next phase of leadership in Reverse 2.0 at Fairway has Dan looking forward to exciting next steps – "I am so grateful for this opportunity and feel like a kid with a new bike. With the guidance and direction of our Executive Team, the Regional Reverse SVPs, and the leaders of the Regional Processing Centers, I know that we can build more confidence and close more effectively than ever before."

