Build a Fun Breakfast Experience with NEW Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Minecraft

Tony the Tiger® made his gaming debut last year, and now he's leveling up his love of gaming once again with a new cereal inspired by the popular video game

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minecraft is beloved by a community of millions for its endless creative potential, engaging survival gameplay, and iconic mobs — and now there's a new way for players to further immerse themselves in its blocky universe. Following the success of Kellogg's first Minecraft cereal , Minecraft players and cereal fans alike are scoring another flavorful take on the adventure-filled virtual world with NEW Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Minecraft.

Inspired by the game’s famous creepers and signature pixelated building blocks, the limited-edition cereal features classic Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® and green squares of (PRNewswire)

The limited-edition cereal features Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® and green squares of "Creeper Bit" marshmallows that evoke Minecraft's famously pixelated block look, so each delectable spoonful brings the dynamic world of Minecraft to life. Even sweeter? Every box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Minecraft includes a code to redeem 350 Minecoins to build on the fun at the breakfast table and take it into the Minecraft universe!1

"There was such incredible fan reaction following our first partnership with Minecraft, we had to bring it back again — this time with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes," said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "Many Kellogg's Frosted Flakes fans are gamers, and Tony made his streaming debut last summer, which is why we're so excited to introduce another flavorful gaming-inspired experience with this new Minecraft collaboration."

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Minecraft is available for a limited time at retailers nationwide starting in April for a suggested retail price of $5.29 for an 8.4-ounce box and $6.49 for a 13.5-ounce box. For more information, follow Kellogg's Frosted Flakes on TikTok and Instagram, and Minecraft on Instagram .

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's™ Better Days PromiseESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

