This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 13 Stories You Need to See

- New National Poll: Parents Surveyed with Middle Incomes Among Those Struggling to Feed Families
Among 3,000 parents of public-school children who responded to a survey conducted by Ipsos, 58% of middle-income and 68% of lower-income families reported it had become harder to afford enough food for their children over the last year.
- Law Enforcement Partner Truleo Releases "Responsible Transcription"
The technology automatically detects risky events such as use of force, pursuits, frisking, and non-compliance incidents, and screens for both professional and unprofessional officer language for supervisors to praise or review.
- NEW STUDY: Hyper-Partisan Politicians Received 4x More Coverage Than Bipartisan Problem Solvers in America's Top Media Outlets
Tom Fishman, CEO of Starts With Us, said, "We understand that media is a business, and partisan voices warrant a place in the coverage. But when the crucial work of bipartisan problem solving gets this dramatically overlooked, citizens despair and disengage."
- California Court of Appeal Rules Historic Victory for California App-Based Drivers "The Appeals Court upheld the fundamental policy behind the measure – to protect the independent contractor status of app-based drivers in California while providing drivers with new benefits," reads the statement from the Protect App-Based Drivers & Services Coalition.
- The American Council of the Blind and Supporters Rally to Demand Accessible and Inclusive Currency
As a result of this rally, five members of the American Council of the Blind met with representatives of the U.S. Treasury and Bureau of Engraving and Printing, and for the first time, touched the certified tactile feature that will be included as part of the $10 bill redesign in 2026.
- Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Launches Inaugural Latino Hill Staff Academy
The non-partisan, bicameral leadership program is dedicated to the professional and leadership development of Latino/a/x Capitol Hill Staffers, at every role and level, in the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives.
- California State Leaders, Elected Officials and Dignitaries Join Launch of Special Needs Network's New Workforce Development Program
"We have a really significant need to make sure that our workforce is representing the diversity of the children and the families that we serve," said Nancy Bargmann, director of the California Department of Developmental Services.
- Black Led Research Firm Awarded $3M Grant Through Biden-Harris Administration Initiative
The Connect Across Tacoma project distributes laptops to in-need students and members of the Tacoma community through the Black Brilliance Research Project, enrolls households with Internet subscriptions, and provides Digital Stewards to train digital literacy in the community.
- Why School Board Elections Matter and What You Need to Know
According to Ballotpedia Editor-in-Chief Geoff Pallay, "School boards are some of the most influential government bodies in our day-to-day lives, but are also some of the most overlooked in election coverage."
- Gigi's Playhouse Launches the GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge on World Down Syndrome Day, Encourages Acceptance and Inclusion for All
GiGi's Playhouse, a global organization that changes the way the world sees Down syndrome through life-changing free programming and an impactful message of acceptance, is honoring World Down Syndrome Day (March 21) with the launch of the GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge.
- National Analysis Reveals Devastating Ripple Effect of Gun Violence on Communities in New York and Across the United States
"Children are unlikely to reach adulthood without exposure to gun violence," the report concludes, and estimates that the costs of counteracting the traumatic psychological and social impacts of gun violence on the nation's children will total an estimated $4 billion over their lifetime.
- The Princeton Review Reports Findings of Its 2023 "College Hopes & Worries Survey"
Asked their biggest concern about their applications, 42% of respondents chose the answer "Level of debt to pay for the degree." Significantly fewer (27%) chose the answer "Will get into first-choice college but won't be able to afford to attend" and 23% chose "Won't get into first-choice college."
- Troutman Pepper and Dominion Energy Pro Bono Team Turn to Nation's Highest Court as Fight Continues for Full Educational Benefits for Military Veterans
The case was brought by FBI Special Agent James R. Rudisill, a decorated U.S. Army veteran, seeking to resolve how many months of educational benefits a veteran is entitled to under two different GI bills.
