Women's History Month: ZAGO Celebrates 30 Years & Being Woman-Owned

NEWARK, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZAGO, the high-tech sustainable sealing fasteners and switch boots manufacturer co-founded by married couple, Gail Friedberg Rottenstrich, a corporate attorney, and Harvey Rottenstrich, an electrical engineer, is celebrating 30 years and being a woman-owned business.

"March is Women's History Month, and it is only fitting that we recognize the pivotal roles women play in shaping the manufacturing industry," says Jackie Luciano, ZAGO Vice President. Jackie joined ZAGO 15 years ago as a part-time bookkeeper while raising her young children and advanced to a leadership role after earning her Rutgers MBA in Finance. "Gail and Harvey envisioned ZAGO being a diverse employer and a great place for both women and men to work and flourish."

Thriving in Newark

Today, ZAGO is thriving in Newark, NJ, the city where it started 30 years ago, and employs 35 women and men hailing from different backgrounds, cultures, and ethnicities. Out of eight management-level positions, women occupy six of them. Gail serves as CEO and Harvey as President and Lead Engineer. ZAGO is now a woman-owned business.

When it comes to leadership roles and owning a manufacturing company, women are vastly underrepresented. "There are many qualified women in manufacturing and in other industries who can excel in this sector – but they have to see themselves in these positions," says Gail.

Becoming Woman-Owned

"Both Harvey and I realized that ZAGO should become a woman-owned manufacturer to show women, explicitly and implicitly, what is possible," says Gail.

"Among the reasons I love working at ZAGO is the level of support given to all employees," say Alejandra Damacela, Contract Review/Buyer, and 10+ year veteran of ZAGO who is also the mother of two little ones. "ZAGO offers tuition reimbursement so associates can pursue higher education and advanced degrees." Aly earned her Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Spring 2021, from Kean University. "For that, we are grateful."

Founded in 1993, ZAGO is a sustainable manufacturer making sustainable sealing fasteners and switch boots for a sustainable world. Based in Newark, NJ, ZAGO is Buy American Act compliant and provides sealing solutions to thousands of engineers, manufacturers, and distributors worldwide. Visit www.zago.com.

