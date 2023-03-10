Win Source Accomplishes Full Digital Transformation in 2023 with New AI-Focused Strategy for Next Growth Chapter

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-traditional competitors are gaining a firmer stronghold in the B2B market over the past years, gaining stronger momentum as a result of the accelerated adoption of distribution innovations in response to the challenges posed by the global pandemic. Meanwhile, the pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions have also transformed the market dynamics, sending a resounding warning to global distributors that a new, digitized model is sorely needed to streamline their operations, beef up the agility and resilience required to overcome their limitations, and enhance overall customer stratification.

Against this backdrop, Win Source ("the Company"), the premier cross-border online marketplace for electronic components in Asia that has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Electronics Distributors 2022 by SourceToday, leverages its recourse advantages and embraces cutting-edge technology to innovate its supply chains and business model to stay at the forefront of distribution innovations. 2023 marks a new milestone as the Company has furthered cemented its leadership position in the industry by completing the process of digital transformation, strengthening its capabilities to create a one-stop, frictionless, and trusted online platform powered by state-of-the-art digitized systems that make the purchasing journey easier than ever.

The process of Win Source's digital transformation involves building an intelligent procurement system for achieving greater automation and establishing standardized management. It facilitates more comprehensive analysis and control of procurement performance and helps to increase transparency in the procurement supply chain, thus enhancing the overall operational efficiency across its supply chains.

Win Source's digital management system allows the Company to fully digitalized its warehousing management, harnessing digital tools to support inventory replenishment, route planning, centralized distribution, and loading. The result is higher operational and management efficiency and lower labor costs.

Its warehousing solution is complemented by a new quality control system featuring rigorous testing standards and equipment, with a team of experienced on-site application engineers curating every single product listed on the platform. It means all components are transported to the Win Source quality testing department for quality inspection and origin verification, before entering the inventory and being shipped to the hands of end customers.

"Digital transformation has become a focal point for the distribution industry as the shifted business landscape fuelled by COVID-19 has laid bare the challenges and opportunities that the distributors must address to stay relevant in the competition. As one of the world's top online destinations for sourcing and procuring high-quality electronic components, we have been gearing up for digital transformation since 2007 when we established the first e-commerce marketplace in Asia dedicated to selling commonly used, out-of-market, and hard-to-find electronic components. The next sixteen years saw us building upon our advantages as a digital native company to develop and refine a digital roadmap that allows us to capitalize on the commercial possibilities presented by the digital age," said Ethan Tsai, CEO of Win Source.

One of the highlights of Win Source's innovations lies in the integration of big data and IT technology to its platform to optimize the purchasing experience and supply chain networks. In addition, the Company has established an end-to-end quality control system, a digital management platform that captures customer demands, and an internal supply chain system that works in tandem with a suite of subsystems for sales, procurement, warehousing, logistics, and marketing to transform the e-marketplace into a powerful and efficient ecosystem that enables simple purchase process and seamless transactions.

As artificial intelligence promises a new future for business operation, Win Source now is pioneering the development of AI-enabled services and tools to upgrade its platform, a strategy that the Company believes will turbocharge its capability to provide customized and streamlined platform experience for its users and suppliers. Meanwhile, the Company also aims to explore the potential of AI technology to achieve broader data and IoT connectivity, enhancing the platform's transparency, safety, and efficiency while smoothing out the friction points between downstream and upstream players to foster a stronger synergy across the industry chain.

Founded in 1999, Win Source, the largest electronic components online store in Asia, offers a wide selection of both obsolete and common electronic parts. Since its inception, it has earned recognition from numerous third-party certification institutions, including SourceToday, which has listed Win Source as one of the TOP Asia Pacific distributors 2022. On Win Source's electronic components online store, buyers can access over 1 million electronic components, as well as enjoy-same day shipment service and a 365-day product warranty.

