With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 275%, MSRcosmos Ranks No. 60 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 275%, MSRcosmos Ranks No. 60 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MSRcosmos has been listed for the second consecutive year on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that MSRcosmos is No. 60 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Midwest private companies, based in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

MSRcosmos - Pioneering digital transformation with the best of cloud, data, ai, automation and enterprise applications (PRNewswire)

"We are extremely thrilled to be listed for the second consecutive year," said MSRcosmos Co-Founder & CEO Devi Kondapi. "Inspiring innovation through cutting-edge technology, people expertise, and client-centric approaches, are our key pillars for rapid growth. Additionally, our strategic acquisitions made in the last few years have introduced new clients boosting our overall growth."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/midwest.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

As a pioneer in digital transformation, customers rely on MSRcosmos for its specialized service expertise around cloud, data & AI, intelligent automation, and application modernization.

About MSRcosmos

At MSRcosmos, we believe in the power to inspire and shape businesses and communities through technology. With a global network of strategic partners and extensive expertise in Cloud, Data & AI, Enterprise Applications, Application Modernization, and Intelligent Automation, our products, services, and solutions help companies transform their businesses.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit https://www.msrcosmos.com/

Media contact: media@msrcosmos.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MSRCosmos