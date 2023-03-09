MISSION DEMOCRACY LAUNCHES TO SUPPORT DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL NOMINEES NATIONWIDE

Former Congressional Candidate, former Pence aide, and former Lincoln Project Executive Director Join Together to Lead Effort

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mission Democracy, a new national political action committee (PAC), is being launched focusing on supporting Democratic Congressional candidates in difficult races nationwide.

The group is led by former Congressional candidate for Georgia's 14th district, Marcus Flowers; former Vice President Mike Pence advisor and veteran of the Bush Administration, Olivia Troye; and Fred Wellman, former Executive Director of the Lincoln Project. The group plans to raise and spend $18 million to ensure no Republican candidate runs unopposed for U.S. Congress.

The new effort will focus on three primary pillars: funding candidates, supporting campaigns, and targeting specific races to provide candidate choice and competition in every congressional race nationally. The group will partner with Every State Blue, supporting the Forgotten Democrats community, leveraging a bottom up, bathtub funding model that has been tested successfully at the state level in Ohio, Missouri, and Texas.

Mission Democracy will support races by recruiting and vetting candidates for office and help candidates run more effective, efficient, and competitive campaigns by providing staff and candidates with training, mentorship, and other shared services both directly and in concert with partner organizations. During campaign season the Forgotten Democrats community will help candidates across the country as well. Finally, the group will also engage in targeted media campaigns as needed against the most extreme members of the Republican Caucus and close-fought races.

"We've been conversing with donors and voters after my congressional race challenging Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene in the 2022 Midterm election. The focus has been on lessons learned from my campaign and my commitment to remain in this fight and pay it forward. We may not have won my race, but we put up a fight and forced her to work for it," said Marcus Flowers, one of the organization's founders and Chairman.

Flowers was the first Democratic candidate to gain more than 27% of the vote in the district and turned out an estimated over 10,000 new Democratic voters in Northwest Georgia.

"As someone who has been a lifelong Republican, I continue to be concerned at the extremism and political showboating devoid of policy exhibited by many of our elected officials across the Republican Party. Therefore, I remain committed to forcing MAGA GOP candidates to compete for every inch of American electoral ground," said Olivia Troye. It is the first time Troye will recruit and advise candidates to run as Democrats. She will focus on countering MAGA extremists and their disinformation campaigns.

During the 2022 Midterm election cycle, 23 Republicans ran for Congress unopposed by a Democratic opponent, representing over 17.5 million Americans. An additional 125 Democrats never reached the $200,000 funding level seen as the minimum needed for a viable Congressional challenge.

"For too long, our political system has focused exclusively on the supposed "flippability" of Congressional races rather than on fighting everywhere and giving voters real competitive elections," said Fred Wellman, who will also serve as the Executive Director. "We aim to counter that, and regardless of winning or losing, we must get in the trenches and fight to begin turning the tide now."

Mission Democracy is building a community-based national movement that will make sure people have a choice in their elections and that no one, no matter where they live, is left behind. We believe that no Republican should run for Congress unopposed, or under-opposed, ever again.

