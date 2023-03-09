KLAS Research Emerging Technology Spotlight Report Reveals 100% of Customers Interviewed are Including Janus in their Long-Term RCM Plans

CHICAGO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Janus, a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management technology, announced today that they have been featured in a KLAS Research Emerging Technology Spotlight Report, which examines the overall customer experience and satisfaction with their revenue cycle management platform.

Janus, a leading provider of RCM technology, has been featured in an Emerging Solutions Spotlight published by KLAS.

KLAS Research interviewed a sample of Janus' current clients, which included academic health systems, a small-hospital health system, a standalone hospital and an RCM services firm. The report, titled "Optimizing RCM Processes through Operational Intelligence and Automation," focuses on the technology that Janus has developed to aid health systems and revenue cycle management services companies in understanding the current state of their revenue cycle, improving processes and implementing automations.

Janus received praise for its deep expertise in the revenue cycle management and EMR space, which is a value-add for customers, and provides them with confidence in the long-term viability of Janus' solution.

"Janus' engagement with our team has been really good. The vendor has people who are versed in our EMR language, so they already know what we are talking about. It has been really helpful that Janus has had somebody who knows that terminology and revenue cycle terminology, which is a whole other language in itself." said one Janus customer.

Customers also indicated that they are achieving expected outcomes, including meeting goals around collection, reallocation of resources, and increased staff productivity and efficiency.

"With the Teleport tool and the batch automation for claim statusing, the numbers are staggering. We would need over 100 people to handle the claim-status volume covered by Janus," said one revenue cycle executive. "When we started with Teleport, we saved or reallocated several FTEs of resources. As we have done more automation, we have had fewer people invoking Teleport for individual claims."

Additional takeaways from the report include:

100% of customers indicated they are either highly satisfied or are satisfied with Janus

100% of customers said they would buy again

100% of customers consider Janus a part of their long-term plans

"We are pleased that our customers have validated our work through their discussions with KLAS," said Janus CEO Brendan Downing. "The feedback we have received from our customers via this research is invaluable, and we look forward to continually improving our customer experience as we build lasting partnerships with these healthcare providers."

To learn more about Janus, and to download the full Emerging Technology Spotlight report, visit janus-ai.com/klas-spotlight

About Janus

Founded in 2020, Janus is a revenue cycle management technology company on a mission to help health systems get paid, at a lower cost to collect. Their end-to-end revenue cycle platform begins by understanding the current state of a revenue cycle operation, then identifies areas for efficiency, and where automation can help revenue cycle teams do more, with less. By harnessing the power of Janus' technology, revenue cycle teams can work smarter, generating as high as 2% increased net revenue while reducing cost to collect as much as 35%. To learn more about Janus, visit janus-ai.com.

Press Contact

Rachel Peden

Head of Marketing

pr@janus-ai.com

View original content:

SOURCE Janus Health