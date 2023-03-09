Forever Oceans to Make Inaugural Appearance at Seafood Expo North America

Sushi Chef Masa Endo of LA's Jonathan Club and other Forever Oceans chefs to prepare Forever Oceans Kanpachi sushi and sashimi for attendees

Forever Oceans recently named one of world's most Innovative food companies (see new Expo video here)

BETHESDA, Md., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Offshore aquaculture pioneer, Forever Oceans, will appear for the first time at Seafood Expo North American in Boston, March 12-14, at booth #3073. The company was recognized this month by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's most innovative food companies for 2023.

Forever Oceans was recently named one of the world's most Innovative food companies.

"We're arriving in Boston this year riding a wave of momentum," said Bill Bien, CEO of Forever Oceans. "The Fast Company recognition is a real honor – we receive the award alongside other impressive food & beverage innovators – and we continue to hear great feedback from the restaurants now serving our fish. We look forward to sharing our more sustainable, tech-driven approach to aquaculture and unparalleled product with this year's Seafood Expo attendees."

Fast Company recognition

Forever Oceans is one of 10 food and beverage companies this year to receive Most Innovative Company recognition. Others include YouTube food influencer MrBeast, non-alcoholic beer company Athletic Brewing, and Tazo, for committing to source its entire tea supply chain from farms that use regenerative farming.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation."

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

Forever presence at North American Seafood Expo

At booth #3073 within Boston's North American Seafood Festival this year, a stable of Forever Oceans-affiliated chefs will prepare delectable bites for guests featuring Forever Oceans Kanpachi. Collectively, they plan to serve up to 1,200 samples each day. The chefs on hand will include:

The chefs will prepare sashimi and nigiri using both Forever Ocean's premium fresh Kanpachi as well Chef Liwei's dry-aged Kanpachi.

"Forever Oceans fish is truly a special product, from both a quality and sustainability standpoint," said Chef Masa Endo, a longtime informal advisor to the company and member of Forever Ocean's 50-chef Culinary Board. "It also lends itself so well to the dry aging process, so it's a treat that conference attendees will get to experience preparations that showcase both types of Kanpachi."

Chef Masa will prepare Forever Oceans nigiri made with ultra-premium Yuki Tsubaki Koshihikari rice from Niigata Prefecture and finished with brushed nikiri sauce and a drop of yuzu kosho.

More than 75 restaurants across the country now feature Forever Oceans Kanpachi on their menus. An exhaustive list of locations is available on the Forever Oceans website: Forever Oceans™ Kanpachi - Forever Oceans. High-resolution images credited to Forever Oceans can be found here.

ABOUT FOREVER OCEANS

Forever Oceans is a leading innovator in sustainable seafood and offshore, warm-water aquaculture. The company's mission is to create a new way for the world to produce delicious seafood that's good for people and the planet. A recent study by The Nature Conservancy shows that Forever Oceans' approach to raising its Kanpachi off the West coast of Panama offers a lower carbon footprint than conventional aquacultural methods. The company's unique approach to aquaculture is enabled by patented, single-point moorings and a suite of other technologies, including near-field communications, AI-driven cameras, and a feed management software platform. In addition to its Panama site, Forever Oceans also has operations in Indonesia and Brazil. https://www.foreveroceans.com/.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

