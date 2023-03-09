Embross Deploys Third Installation of Leading CUPPS Platform

Latest deployments represent the first certified CUPPS platform in North America under the current IATA standard, V1.04

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Embross North America Ltd., a global leader in passenger self-service technology, today announced it has completed the third installation of the Odyssey CUPPS platform.

The deployments come at three major airports with Jackson Hole in Wyoming, being the first in North America to deploy an IATA certified 01.04 platform, and the first to be running the American and Delta Airlines' CUPPS application. CUPPS compliance significantly reduces the time and effort necessary for deploying airline applications by standardising the technical requirements, leading to cost savings and faster deployment.

"The Jackson Hole Airport started using a limited portion of common use equipment to determine its usefulness and flexibility in our operations, gradually adding Embross CUSS kiosks in 2020. In 2021-2023, the ticket counter footprint grew to accommodate up to 3 independent airlines and the gates grew to 70% common use. Seven airlines have operated at JAC in the last couple of years, with 4 of them operating solely on Embross/CUPPS. Embross has helped us work through those transitions and has been a great partner to work with," Dustin Havel, Assistant Airport Director – Operations, Jackson Hole Airport.

In addition, change is also underway at Appleton International Airport in Wisconsin which represents the first deployment of Embross' CUPPS platform for mobile agent positioning. Embross is also pleased to provide Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport the deployment of both its CUPPS and CUSS platforms.

The Embross Common Use Self-Service platform (CUSS) is deployed by the world's leading airports to deliver self-service check-in capability for multiple airlines on a single kiosk. Embross CUSS is a full and compliant implementation of IATA CUSS v1.5.1supporting all airline common use applications. Embross continues to lead the industry in the development of CUSS 2.0 specifications.

"With these latest deployments, we have invested in outstanding performance in terms of measurement and stability – a further step in the quality optimization of our products," states Brad Iverson, Global Vice President of Sales.

The latest deployments will feature the company's leading kiosk, the Velocity V2. Ideal for space conscious terminals, the V2 is also available as a battery-powered mobile kiosk.

Embross' Odyssey CUPPS platform can support both CUPPS compliant and legacy airline applications simultaneously. This provides airlines the choice of applications to install on the platform with confidence.

About Embross

Embross is a dynamic technology company developing self-service hardware and software solutions for travel, transportation, and ticketing industries. With more than 20 years of solution design and deployment experience across multiple channels, the Embross team helps its customers improve operational capabilities, gain greater service efficiency and embrace newer and more effective technology options. To learn more, please visit our website: https://www.embross.com/

