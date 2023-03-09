Bloomz and ClassLink Form Partnership

SEATTLE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomz and ClassLink have joined forces to support more than 18,000,000 students in more than 2,400 schools by combining Bloomz's parent teacher communication app with ClassLink's widely adopted access, analytics, and identity management platform.

ClassLink is a global provider of education access and analytics products. Their products help schools better understand digital engagement and create more learning time. They are a leading advocate for open data standards and have immediate access to apps and files through single sign-on.

Bloomz is the preferred communication platform for students and educators. It connects teachers and students, as well as teachers and parents. Bloomz saves time for administrators and is a valuable tool for teachers. It increases student engagement and work ethic and encourages parents to participate in their children's education.

Recently, Bloomz was featured in the news for winning the Tech & Learning Excellence Award. This award recognized Bloomz as their top product of 2022. Tech & Learning's publications, websites, newsletters, and virtual and in-person events provide factual and evaluative information on trends, products, and strategies to education leaders who purchase technology products in their districts and schools.

With Bloomz, teachers and school administrators have access to a number of powerful features:

Classroom, Group & Private Messaging

Social Media and Web Sharing

Auto Attendance, Grade & Balance Notices

Events & Appointments

Health Documents, Forms, and Permission Slips

Office hour scheduling, classroom volunteer opportunity signups

Customizable Groups, Subgroups, & Roles

ClassLink and Bloomz are a natural match. This partnership supports both their goals of simplifying digital learning, removing distractions from the classroom, and giving educators more time to support their students' learning.

