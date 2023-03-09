Association of Dental Support Organizations Announces Dr. Sulman Ahmed as Incoming President and Executive Director

Ahmed to lead the association effective March 2023

DALLAS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO), the premier association leading the business of dentistry, announced today the election of Dr. Sulman Ahmed as the association's new President. Dr. Ahmed has served on the ADSO Executive Committee for five years. As ADSO President, Dr. Ahmed will advance the association's commitment to improving oral health in the United States by making high-quality dental care more accessible.

Dr. Sulman Ahmed, Founder, Chairman and CEO of DECA Dental Group (PRNewswire)

"Stepping into this role is an honor and I am thankful to have been selected by my peers for this position, especially at a time when our industry is at a critical inflection point," said Dr. Ahmed, Founder, Chairman and CEO of DECA Dental Group. "Alongside the rest of our executive leadership team, we will build upon the work of previous leaders to continue bridging the gap to bring all dentists – from individual practices to large groups – together as we expand access to quality dental care and improve the oral health of communities across the country."

As president, Dr. Ahmed plans to prioritize furthering the association's mission of supporting dental practices through research, education and advocacy.

"We are fortunate to have Dr. Ahmed as ADSO's leader during such an exciting time in our industry. While we face economic and workforce challenges, we have so many opportunities to grow, thrive and mold the industry for the future," said Andrew M. Smith, Executive Director, ADSO. "Dr. Ahmed, a clinician representing the next generation of dentist leaders, is well suited to lead ADSO as we work to elevate dentistry, position DSOs as the preferred practice model and drive value for our members."

Dr. Ahmed will be a keynote speaker at ADSO's annual summit later this month in Orlando, Fla.

About DECA Dental Group

DECA Dental Group is a Dallas-based clinician founded and clinician led dental service organization started by Founder, Chairman & CEO Dr. Sulman Ahmed. The company has been delivering high-quality dental care to patients since 2008. DECA is actively expanding its footprint coast-to-coast under the Ideal Dental brand. DECA's culture is founded on a patient-centric model. The company is guided by its vision to be the premier provider of all dental services under one roof while being the first choice for dentists and staff seeking a partner for growth, innovation, and learning. To learn more, please visit decadental.com and myidealdental.com.

About Association of Dental Support Organizations

The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is a non-profit organization comprised of more than 40 member companies and more than 100 industry partners. ADSO represents Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) before the public, policymakers, and the media. ADSO members enable supported dentists to focus on their patients and expand across dental care while maintaining the highest standards of business and professional ethics. The organization's members operate in 44 states and provide the highest level of non-clinical support to more than 13,000 dentists across the country as well as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit www.theadso.org.

DECA Dental Group logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DECA Dental Group