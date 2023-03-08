SoundExchange Returns to Austin for SXSW Music Showcase, Conference Panels & More

SoundExchange CEO Michael Huppe & JVKE discuss the creator boom

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, is proud to announce a return to South by Southwest (SXSW). Back like they never left, the SoundExchange team is ready to connect artists with fans, share innovative ways tech is pushing the music industry forward, and enjoy a bevy of live music in Austin.

Singer-songwriter, producer, and social media influencer JVKE will appear on a panel entitled (PRNewswire)

A highlight of the SXSW conference will be an engaging conversation between Michael Huppe, SoundExchange President and CEO, and singer-songwriter, producer, and social media influencer JVKE. During "The Creator Boom: How the Industry Can Transform," Huppe and JVKE will be joined by Billboard's Kristin Robinson to discuss this new creator paradigm and how the industry must transform and leverage new technology to keep pace. You can catch the conversation on Thursday, March 16, at 2:30 p.m. in Austin Convention Center Room 18CD.

"SXSW is always an exciting time, not only because of the music, but because of the powerful conversations that take place, and I can't wait to talk about the future of music with JVKE," said Michael Huppe, SoundExchange President and CEO. "I always leave SXSW invigorated and even more inspired to continue doing the work of advocating for fair pay for creators and moving the envelope on technology and data as the industry continues to rapidly evolve."

JVKE started creating TikTok videos with his family at the height of the pandemic. In 2021, the Rhode Island native went viral with his single "Upside Down." The multi-hyphenate artist started playing numerous instruments by the age of three. By high school, he was producing tracks. His songs, powered by buoyant beats, lithe guitar, and unshakable hooks, have amassed over 1.65 billion streams and 35+ billion views across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. His debut album, This is What ____ Feels Like (Vol. 1-4), peaked at No. 56 on The Billboard 200, and the single "Golden Hour" peaked at No. 10 on The Billboard 100, where it has been on the chart for 24 consecutive weeks. When he's not making music, he's forever finding new ways to engage with his more than 10 million TikTok followers.

"The music industry is constantly changing because of social media. Artists can build a fan base, reach new audiences, and get their music directly to the people by simply uploading it to a platform," said JVKE. "So, I'm excited to talk with Mike Huppe about how both creators and the industry can transform to keep up."

Breakthrough Beats Vol. IV

SoundExchange's Breakthrough Beats Vol. IV is dedicated to supporting and amplifying the work of showcasing artists at SXSW 2023. Don't miss live performances of Breakthrough Beats artists Victoria Canal, Barrie, Vision Video, The Garrys, and more. Breakthrough Beats was created to champion and amplify the work of rising creators through artist-driven events and digital content.

Where else you can find SoundExchange at SXSW:

Artist Village Gifting Lounge Activation

Creators are invited to hang with SoundExchange at the Artist Village Gifting Lounge starting on Monday, March 13, through Saturday, March 18 at the Fairmont Austin hotel (101 Red River St.). The indoor/outdoor location offers opportunities for SXSW official showcasing artists to connect with SoundExchange and others, as well as a place to relax and recharge during the conference and festival. Creators can check SoundExchange registration status, claim any royalties owed, and take advantage of giveaways ranging from branded guitars to "On the Roadside Kits" to support creators on tour and more.

Neighboring Rights Dollars

SoundExchange is the largest global neighboring rights organization in the world, representing about 45% of the global market. Join SoundExchange Chief Technology Officer Luis Bonilla for a discussion about neighboring rights – international royalties that artists and rights owners can collect around the world – on Tuesday, March 14, from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. at the German Haus at Parkside (301 E 6th St.). Bonilla joins host Rob Levine (Billboard's Deputy Editor-in-Chief), and a panel including Juergen Soeder (General Manager of rightz audio), and Erik Veerman (Managing Director of peermusic Neighboring Rights) for a conversation about the different revenue sources available to creators around the world.

FLOODfest

SoundExchange is excited to return as a sponsor of the seventh annual FLOODfest on Thursday, March 16, from 11a.m.-6:00 p.m. at Mohawk (912 Red River St.). The SoundExchange Stage kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with Victoria Canal. The stacked FLOODfest lineup includes sets from Sudan Archives, Ekkstacy, Indigo De Souza, Sunflower Bean, Baby Rose, Frost Children, Blondshell, Sports Team, Barrie, Civic, and Goon. This event is 21+. FLOODfest is free to enter with RSVP or with a valid SXSW music badge.

"FLOOD Magazine is overjoyed to be working with SoundExchange as a sponsor for the second year in a row for the incredible FLOODfest lineup," said Alan Sartirana, CEO and Founder of ANTHEMIC Agency and FLOOD Magazine. "We look forward to continue showcasing incredible artists and leading the conversation on the future of music alongside SoundExchange."

Keep an eye on SoundExchange social channels for on-the-ground updates throughout SXSW!

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 600,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $9 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com .

SoundExchange Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoundExchange