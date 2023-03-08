SoHo Mirror Installation Reflects Self-Love on International Women's Day

Female-owned fashion brand, Love, Bonito, aims to embrace Women's mental health through art and reflection

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This International Women's Day, Love, Bonito , a female-founded fashion brand, inspires women to embrace self-love and reflection by placing 20 mirrors throughout Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood. Each mirror carries a message of empowerment written across the reflective surface to encourage commuters to embrace their own journeys of self-love.

Love, Bonito International Women’s Day Mirror Installation (SoHo, NY) (PRNewswire)

According to the Women's Confidence Report , three out of four women in the U.S. lack self-confidence. Furthermore, Women in diverse communities such as Asian American, Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ+, scored the lowest in self-love. Love, Bonito aims to help increase awareness of these critical mental health issues by inspiring women all over New York City to reflect and spread joy in their everyday journeys.

"We believe that community can be embraced through fashion and that there is a direct connection to looking good and feeling confident," says Stephanie Seow, the Head of North America, Love, Bonito. "Our installation aims to spread self-love in everyday moments and remind ourselves that, even on our best days, sometimes we all need a little extra self-care."

The mirror installation takes place for only 24 hours, but that does not mean the impact will be short lived. As Love, Bonito makes plans to expand their U.S. footprint, initiatives such as LBCreate, a global social impact program focused on bringing Women's issues to the forefront will remain an accessible resource for diverse women in the U.S. This installation also foreshadows Love, Bonito's first pop-up store to come to the U.S. this summer.

More information about Love, Bonito can be found in the fact sheet linked HERE . Installation photos will be available the morning of March 8, 2023.

About Love, Bonito

Designing for the key moments and milestones of a woman's life, Love, Bonito's comprehensive assortment features stylish and comfortable pieces for the modern Asian woman at home, work and play. Love, Bonito is the largest vertically integrated, omnichannel womenswear brand in Southeast Asia today. They remain committed to relationship building and nurturance, imbuing soul into innovation with thoughtful design and dedicated community outreach.

For more information, please visit https://www.lovebonito.com/intl/

Love, Bonito International Women’s Day Mirror Installation (SoHo, NY) (PRNewswire)

Love, Bonito International Women’s Day Mirror Installation (SoHo, NY) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Love, Bonito