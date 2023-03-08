Seasoned Fintech Leader Andrea Stone Joins Alkymi Board

Independent board member brings 25+ years of experience in financial services strategy and digital transformation to leading data acceleration platform

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkymi, the leading data acceleration platform, has announced that it has added Andrea Remyn Stone , former CEO of the Data & Analytics Division of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and Global Head of Strategy for Bloomberg LP, to its board of directors. With more than 25 years of financial technology experience, Stone will work closely with the leadership team and offer her extensive expertise in digital transformation and product strategy to unlock the full value of data for customers.

"Andrea is a remarkable leader known for guiding iconic financial brands through significant periods of growth and transformation," said Harald Collet, CEO of Alkymi. "I've known Andrea for many years, and am thrilled to have her join Alkymi as our first independent director. We're excited to benefit from her expertise and continue developing a product that customers love and one that drives real value."

Stone has a 25-year track record of driving growth through innovative product development coupled with creative commercial strategies. Most recently, Stone served as CEO of the Data & Analytics Division of the London Stock Exchange Group, responsible for expanding its data transformation strategy and releasing new products. She has delivered significant value creation for public, private, and private equity-backed companies in executive roles with companies such as Dealogic, ION Group, and Bloomberg LP. Stone was also recently named to the TabbFORUM 40, a list of the top 40 executives leading innovation and disruption in financial markets.

"I am excited to help bring powerful AI capabilities into the hands of business users," says Stone. "Alkymi is well-positioned to change how companies access and use their unstructured data not only in financial services but other industries as well."

Since announcing $21 million in Series A in September 2022 , Alkymi has invested in product development, with specific emphasis on the data challenges in financial services. Most recently, the company announced Data Transformer , the newest addition to Patterns Studio that offers business users the ability to create rules to restructure and format business data automatically, accelerating data onboarding across hundreds of unstructured data workflows. Alkymi has seen tremendous growth in the past year, tripling revenues year-over-year and seeing customer growth across all sectors including wealth and asset management, service providers, and global data platforms.

