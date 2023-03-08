BLACK MEN VOTE NAMES NON-PROFIT LEADER LARRY WILLIAMS JR AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Williams will lead effort to register One Million Black Men to Vote

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Men Vote (BMV), a leading non-profit focused on educating, informing, and inspiring all Black men (particularly aged 18-35) to vote at all levels of government, today announced that non-profit leader Larry Williams Jr. has been named Executive Director. Mr. Williams will direct the organization's national programming to engage with Black men across America. Black Men Vote is committed to registering ONE MILLION Black Men to vote by November of 2024. The organization will leverage national partnerships, unique programming, and an unprecedented "ground game" to connect directly with Black men from all walks of life.

"Black Men Vote's mission – registering One Million Black Men to vote – is critically important to the future of this country," said Larry Williams Jr, BMV's new Executive Director. "My work in the labor and climate communities, as well as my deep understanding of and commitment to engaging with communities of color, will be an important element of our path forward. I appreciate the faith the BMV Board of Directors has placed in me and look forward to taking BMV to the next level."

Before joining Black Men Vote, Mr. Williams had a career spanning 15 years in the labor, climate, and tech spaces.

"Larry is a proven leader with a track record of success," said Herman Cooper, Board member of Black Men Vote." "His leadership skills, relationships, and commitment to our mission were key factors in selecting him for this role. Registering One Million Black Men to vote is a major undertaking, and our ability to attract top-notch talent like Larry will be key to our success."

In 2022, the Black Men Vote Civic Action Fund, an affiliated 501c4, conducted a voter engagement program in Pennsylvania ahead of the midterm election. The program targeted low-propensity, Black voters in Philadelphia. Through canvassing, phone-banking, digital outreach, texts/robocalls, and local radio, this initiative increased Black voter turnout by more than 83,000 votes.

The mission of Black Men Vote is to educate, inform and inspire all black men (particularly those aged 18-35) to vote at all levels of government - local, state, and federal. BMV is a 501c3 incorporated in Washington, DC. Since 2020, Black Men Vote has been focused on charitable and educational work within the Black community. In particular, Black Men Vote has worked to provide nonpartisan voter education to Black men in America, resulting in voter registration and voter activation.

