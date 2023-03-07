ShopStyle Collective Unveils New Identity as Collective Voice

Collective Voice's enhanced platform unlocks opportunities for exponential growth for creators and marketers with new programs, resources and community initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective Voice , formerly ShopStyle Collective, is unveiling a refreshed brand identity for its creator marketing platform. The adoption of the new identity reflects an expansion of Collective Voice's business beyond its traditional support for the shopping and style verticals, while remaining focused on its mission to connect marketers and creators to create and monetize meaningful content in a fast-changing world.

Building on its core values of trust, transparency and inclusivity at its core, Collective Voice's explosive growth in its previous identity as ShopStyle Collective has made it an indisputable leader in influencer marketing:

Collective Voice's 23 percent year over year growth in revenue outpaced the industry average of 18 percent . outpaced the

Collective Voice's campaign revenue more than doubled since 2019 when the business first expanded its product line beyond affiliate marketing services.

Sales for non-fashion retailers working with Collective Voice grew by 4X over the past 3 years , expanding its reach outside of its fashion roots.

Collective Voice's commitment to responsive service for creators prompted the company to increase its head count by 181 percent in the last year.

"The needs of our brand and creator partners have evolved, and Collective Voice is in the unique position of being able to provide technology, services and transparency to meet those needs," said Lindsay Jerutis, General Manager at Collective Voice. "Collective Voice combines the power of storytelling, community and scale all under one roof. Our name reflects the company we have become – one that assures that we are fulfilling our goal to ensure partners' voices are heard. Rebranding to Collective Voice is a monumental milestone for us – and this is only the beginning."

As part of the brand evolution, Collective Voice launched a suite of new programs, resources, and community initiatives to provide brand partners with meaningful content and creators with easier ways to monetize it. These include:

TapTo.Shop – A new Link In Bio tool enabling creators to easily monetize content from any social media platform. An industry game-changer, TapTo.Shop is a free, comprehensive tool for setting up a customized shop with featured content, embedding links within, and earning across any social media platform. – A new Link In Bio tool enabling creators to easily monetize content from any social media platform. An industry game-changer, TapTo.Shop is a free, comprehensive tool for setting up a customized shop with featured content, embedding links within, and earning across any social media platform.

Amplify – An exclusive new community-centric program for creators to accelerate their business growth. Developed by internal Collective Voice experts and leading creators, the program arms creators with strategies and tactics to drive revenue through a user-friendly, actionable curriculum. Amplify will host its first cohort of creators in 2023.

Enhanced data, insights and reporting – New and improved interactive dashboards help marketers understand and optimize campaign performance. Real-time reporting capabilities include granular data and insights on individual creators and products; data exploration; in-depth campaign recaps at campaign and individual levels; and much more. Brands can easily analyze campaign metrics and compare campaign results against the full Collective Voice network.

"We rely on strong creator relationships to drive the success of our brand and performance efforts," said Hailey Hendricks Hightower, Marketing Manager, PR & Influencer at Biossance. "Collective Voice has been a longtime partner for us because they understand the nuances of the ever-evolving creator landscape. I know when we run a campaign with Collective Voice it's going to be a seamless experience, because they have the tools and insights to help us find the right creator partners to maximize our investment."

"Since joining Collective Voice in 2015, they have helped in so many ways when it comes to earning revenue," said Elly Brown , fashion and beauty creator. "They advise me on upcoming sales and how to plan for them, and the wealth of information and analytics they provide allows me to create better content. I can see in real-time what is doing well and what's not and create or tweak content accordingly. I look at analytics daily and it's a truly fantastic platform!"

"Collective Voice delivered above and beyond what was expected in our brand campaigns," added J. Hunter Budrewicz, eMarketing at Friday Collective/Newell Brands. "We were particularly thrilled with their ability to connect our brand with talented and unique content creators on TikTok that our Gen-Z audience could resonate with."

To learn more about Collective Voice, visit www.collectivevoice.com .

About Collective Voice

Welcome to Collective Voice (formerly ShopStyle Collective), a creator marketing partner that does it all. Since launching in 2008, we've been at the forefront of the creator marketing industry, offering advanced tools, transparent data, and trusted resources. Leveraging our deep experience, we build meaningful relationships between vetted creators and top brands to create award-winning content for long-term success. We give creators and marketers everything they need to prosper, together.

