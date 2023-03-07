Cable One Named to Forbes 2023 America's Best Mid-Sized Employers List

PHOENIX, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable One®, a leading broadband communications provider, has once again been named to Forbes America's Best Mid-Sized Employers List. This is the third consecutive year Forbes has recognized Cable One, whose family of brands includes Sparklight®, Fidelity Communications, Hargray, ValuNet Fiber and CableAmerica, as one of the top employers in the U.S.

"Our associates are the heart and soul of our company, and we strive to create a work environment that reflects this," said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. "We are honored that our associates have enabled us to receive this recognition for multiple years. It is a testament to our commitment to cultivating an inclusive and diverse environment that allows our associates to grow and thrive."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to pinpoint companies rated highest by employees in an annual ranking of America's Best Employers. Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to rate on a scale of zero to 10 how likely they would be to recommend their employer. They were also asked to rate their companies on factors such as working conditions, development opportunities and compensation.

The award is given to only 500 midsize (1,000 to 5,000 employees) employers in the United States.

Cable One provides its associates with the opportunity for an engaging and rewarding career, a focus on health and wellness, an excellent work/life balance, and an open and inclusive workplace. Current job openings can be found at www.sparklight.com/about/careers.

Cable One, Inc. is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Powered by a fiber-rich network, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced WiFi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

