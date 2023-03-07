Buff City Soap Announces Leadership Changes Naming Dorvin Lively Chief Executive Officer and Enrique Ramirez as President and Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buff City Soap – a plant-based home and personal care brand franchise, announces the addition of Dorvin Lively as CEO. Lively brings tremendous experience having led numerous consumer and retail businesses throughout his career. Lively most recently served as President of Planet Fitness, a franchise concept with over 2,400 locations that tripled during his tenure. Prior to that, he served as CFO of RadioShack and Ace Hardware. He currently serves as a Board Member of European Wax Center and Mister Car Wash. He also owns 5 Buff City Soap locations in the greater Dallas area.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Dorvin as our new CEO of Buff City Soap. His extensive experience leading multi-unit franchise businesses, including his most recent leadership role at Planet Fitness, is immensely valuable to Buff City Soap. We look forward to Dorvin's leadership in this next chapter of Buff City's growth" said Wayne Moore, Managing Partner of Crux Capital. Lively stated, "I am pleased to join Buff City Soap as CEO and to work closely with our Board and management team in the execution of our business strategy."

Buff City Soap is also excited to announce that Enrique Ramirez will be stepping into the role of President in addition to CFO. Prior to joining Buff City Soap, Ramirez was Global CFO and GM of Latin America and Iberia at Pizza Hut. Ramirez stated, "I am thrilled to assume the new role of President and work with our management team and franchisee partners to continue to grow our business. This is a unique time for Buff City Soap as we continue to expand our brand's reach."

About Buff City Soap

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 250+ locations in 25+ states. Buff City Soap's delightfully smelling and uniquely handmade plant-based soaps, laundry, bath and body products are disrupting the retail beauty and consumer goods categories. For more information visit the Buff City Soap website: www.buffcitysoap.com.

