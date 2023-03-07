Bigo Live Debuts Game Changer with Milan Christopher, the First Original Livestreaming LGBTQ+ Dating Reality Show on Social Media

Peak viewership heralds livestreaming's potential for influencers and creators

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The month of love wrapped with a flourish as leading global livestreaming platform Bigo Live (BIGO) hosted one of its most successful livestreamed shows – Game Changer with Milan Christopher (Game Changer) – the first original social media livestreamed LGBTQ+ dating reality show. Raking in close to 8,000 hours of watch time and gaining 27,000 fans, this groundbreaking in-person and livestreaming event is testament to the strong demand for more LGBTQ+ representation as well as the rising popularity of the hybrid show format.

The in-person event took place on February 11 at StarBase in Las Vegas and was simultaneously livestreamed on the Bigo Live App and later uploaded to YouTube. Unlike other dating reality shows, Game Changer focuses on the unique experiences of queer individuals. The first episode of Game Changer featured five queer singles looking for love and a chance to win a date in Los Angeles with Milan Christopher, reality TV's most eligible single heartthrob, hip hop artist, and television personality.

"I'm deeply honored and proud to be part of this groundbreaking show that has received such positive reception," said Milan. "Too often, queer voices and perspectives are erased or marginalized in mainstream media. Game Changer centers the stories and experiences of LGBTQ+ people and showcase the different ways that queer love can exist and thrive. Bottomline: representation matters. Shout out to BIGO for providing a powerful platform for our community to showcase the beauty, diversity, and struggles in our search for love and acceptance."

Indeed, a rapidly growing number of influencers and content creators are embracing livestreaming platforms like BIGO, which now has more than 400 million users in 150 countries. Riding the wave of the creator economy, this fast-growing community is leveraging a new and evolved pan-entertainment approach by synthesizing social media, livestreaming, and traditional video formats to grow and build stronger relationships with their audiences.

According to Bigo Live's North America Senior Operations Director Eric Kim, "We're thrilled to launch Game Changer and to be able to showcase the incredible diversity of experiences through our livestreaming platform. The show's success inspires us to continue our efforts to build a more inclusive and welcoming world for all LGBTQ+ people and to amplify creators and influencers as they embrace their voices, causes, and communities on Bigo Live."

Milan Christopher was a natural fit for Game Changer being a recurring name in TV and media. He's appeared in the VH1 network's Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, where he opened up as gay. The model-musician-actor and LGBTQ+ activist has pointed out the sensitive issue of homophobia in the hip-hop industry. He has also appeared in several commercials and TV series.

Game Changer will continue in the next episode with the premiere of Milan's date in Hollywood, Los Angeles. To watch and support Game Changer, download the Bigo Live app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play store, and subscribe to BIGO's YouTube Channel.

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing social livestreaming platforms where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has more than 400 million users in over 150 countries. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology, which is based in Singapore. For more information, visit www.bigo.tv. The BIGO LIVE app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

