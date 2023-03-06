Stericycle Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Cory White Wins 2023 Bronze Stevie® Award for Senior Sales Executive of the Year

Annual award recognizes positive contributions among sales professionals

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) a leading provider of regulated medical waste management and secure information destruction solutions, today announced that S. Cory White, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, has won the 2023 Bronze Stevie® Award for Senior Sales Executive of the Year. This award recognizes those who have made positive contributions to the workforce worldwide and demonstrated sales excellence.

Mr. White is a seasoned sales leader with more than 25 years of experience in healthcare and business process outsourcing. He also has extensive experience leading turnarounds while driving substantial revenue and profit growth. Mr. White joined Stericycle in April 2019 as executive vice president of the communication and related services (C&RS) business unit. In October 2019, he was appointed executive vice president and chief commercial officer, leading all global commercial activity, including sales, account management, sales operations, customer experience, marketing, product innovation and strategy.

"Mr. White is highly deserving of this honor," commented Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "His exceptional dedication to Stericycle's customers and enduring leadership of the sales and commercial teams continues to help Stericycle grow and protect the health and well-being of healthcare organizations, providers, patients and communities. We are thrilled that his efforts are being recognized beyond our organization."

As the world's premier business award, the Stevie® Awards honors and generates public recognition for the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition by more than 170 professionals worldwide, whose average scores determined the winners.

"I am honored to be recognized by the Stevie® Awards and to represent a world-class sales organization that is dedicated to driving customer value while protecting what matters," commented Mr. White. "Congratulations to the other winners of this prestigious award. I am humbled to join this elite group of sales and customer service professionals who are having a positive impact in their respective organizations, the sales industry, and in their communities."

In 2022, Mr. White's commercial selling team was ranked 41 on Selling Power's " 50 Best Companies to Sell For " list. Additionally, under Mr. White's leadership, Stericycle received the 2022 Product of the Year award from the Business Intelligence Group for its SafeShield™ Medical Waste Container, which was recognized for being an innovative medical waste disposal solution.

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com .

