PLANET FITNESS TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON HALO ONCE AGAIN TO HELP PEOPLE START AND TRACK THEIR FITNESS JOURNEYS

Sign up for the PF Black Card® from March 6 – 15 with just $1 down* and get a FREE Amazon Halo View

HAMPTON, N.H., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, is collaborating with Amazon Halo yet again to provide more people with the tools and resources they need to achieve their fitness goals. Now through March 15, new members who sign up* for – and existing members who upgrade to – the PF Black Card® at Planet Fitness (with just $1 down for existing members, $0 down for new members and a 12-month commitment) will receive a free Amazon Halo View wellness tracker, along with one year of full access to an Amazon Halo membership with exclusive features. New members can find the nearest Planet Fitness club or join online here to sign up, and members looking to upgrade to a PF Black Card® membership can do so in-club, online at PlanetFitness.com or through the Planet Fitness App. New and upgraded members will receive an e-mail from Planet Fitness with a unique code to redeem their Halo View on Amazon.com.

As the home of the Judgement Free Zone®, Planet Fitness provides a high-quality, non-intimidating fitness experience at an even greater value. With more than 2,400 locations, kickstart or restart your workout routine in a clean and spacious environment. In addition, the free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts hundreds of on-demand digital exercises in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Amazon once again and offer new PF Black Card® members a free Halo View so they can track their health and wellness journeys at Planet Fitness," said Sherrill Kaplan, Chief Digital Officer at Planet Fitness. "With physical and mental health being so important in our everyday lives, we want to provide PF Black Card® members with additional value, motivation and support to keep them moving and feeling the energy that working out at Planet Fitness provides. Studies have found that health tracking through wearables like the Halo View helps to keep people active, which goes hand in hand with our goal of getting people off the couch and moving."

Amazon Halo View empowers users to track their activity and sleep, while providing access to a suite of other health and wellness-enhancing features to help them move, sleep, eat and feel their best.

"We were excited to see so many PF Black Card® members obtain their free Halo View during the November campaign last year and are looking forward to helping more people kickstart their fitness journey," said Marja Koopmans, Director of Amazon Smart Home and Health. "Collaborating with Planet Fitness allows us to help customers build their healthy habits and live better every day. With the PF Black Card® and Halo View, there is no fitness goal out of reach."

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited-time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*Classic memberships begin at $10 and PF Black Card® memberships begin at $24.99, billed monthly. Enrollment fee may apply. Memberships may include 12-month commitment. State and local taxes may apply. Subject to an annual membership fee of $49. Prices may vary depending on location. Services and perks subject to availability and restrictions. Must be 18 years old to enroll, or 13-17 with parent/guardian. State and local restrictions on tanning frequency apply. Locations independently owned and operated. Participating U.S. locations only (excluding Puerto Rico). See club for details. We reserve the right to correct pricing errors or withdraw offer at any time. Voucher must be redeemed by 6/13/2023. Voucher includes Amazon Halo View and 12 months Halo membership. After 12 months, Halo membership will auto-renew at the then applicable rate if you have a credit card on file with Amazon, until canceled. An Amazon account is required to use the Amazon Halo View. If you do not already have one, you can set one up for free at Amazon.com. To cancel your Amazon Halo membership, visit "Your Membership and Subscriptions" on Amazon. Amazon and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. ©2023 Planet Fitness Franchising LLC.

