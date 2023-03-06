Monte Nido Rockland Now Open to Treat Adults with Eating Disorders

Location represents Monte Nido & Affiliates' sixth residential treatment program in New York State

NEW CITY, N.Y., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the largest and leading eating disorder platforms in the country, today announces the opening of Monte Nido Rockland, located in New City, N.Y. This residential eating disorder center provides care for adults of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and other eating disorder conditions.

Monte Nido - Treating Eating Disorders (PRNewsfoto/Monte Nido) (PRNewswire)

"It is estimated that approximately 28 million Americans will experience an eating disorder at some point in their lives, and we believe that everyone in need of treatment deserves access to quality care," said Cassie McLean, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "For decades, Monte Nido & Affiliates has delivered outcome-backed treatment that provides each individual with holistic, person-centric care, and we are pleased to add Monte Nido Rockland to our family of trusted treatment programs."

Using evidence-based approaches, Monte Nido Rockland provides high levels of medical and psychiatric oversight, with 24-hour nursing, in the comfort of a home setting. Treatment focuses on the restoration of physiological and nutritional balance, implementation of healthy eating and exercise routines, elimination of harmful behaviors, and development of motivation and engagement.

"Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness, so early intervention is key," said Melissa Spann, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "This new program will provide more people with the tools, skills and support to achieve full recovery."

Monte Nido Rockland is the sixth residential Monte Nido & Affiliates program in New York, complementing three other programs for adults and two for adolescents. Monte Nido also offers in-person day treatment programming in Westchester County and Manhattan , and virtual programming for other residents of the region.

For more information, or to inquire about treatment at Monte Nido Rockland, please visit www.montenido.com or call 888-228-1253.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's largest and leading eating disorder platforms, offering inpatient, residential, and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates currently operates fifty-one programs in fifteen states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

