TAIPEI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a world-class provider of power management and industrial automation solutions, has announced its participation in the Taipei International Machine Tool Show 2023 (TIMTOS 2023) with the theme of "Cloud & On-Premises Integration for Sustainable Smart Manufacturing". During the exhibition, Delta is demonstrating exhibits in five topics, including "Manufacturing Operation Visualization", "CNC Industry-Specific Applications", "Smart Manufacturing Integration", "ESG Fulfillment for the Industry", and "Smart Machines". For metal machining, Delta is integrating its upgraded High Performance General CNC Controller NC5 Series and is introducing lathe, milling, wood routing, multi-spindle machinery, and other CNC IIoT solutions. The CNC controller NC5 Series' new features include built-in industry CAD/CAM and energy consumption calculation for machining to enhance productivity and yield rate, and achieve environmental sustainability. With the CNC IIoT architecture, the solutions support MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and visualization platforms to optimize management efficiency for a new era in machining.

Andy Liu, general manager of Delta's Industrial Automation Business Group (IABG), mentioned that smart manufacturing and sustainability are keywords in today's industry and are influencing the progress and direction of transformation and upgrades. As an advocate and practitioner, Delta has simulated its extensive experience in smart manufacturing and has continuously summarized actual needs in the machining scenarios. With our devotion to the CNC field, we have upgraded our CNC controller NC5 Series and developed various CNC IIoT industry-specific solutions that we are showcasing at TIMTOS 2023. Seeing the emerging post-pandemic recovery, we look forward to helping the industry bounce back and create growth with our integrated hardware and software solutions.

Delta's exhibit highlights at TIMTOS 2023 include:

Manufacturing Operation Visualization

Observing pain points in the machining industry resulting from the lack of machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, such as inefficient management and poor data records and traceability, Delta is presenting its Visualization for Metal Machinery Smart Factory during TIMTOS 2023. Including the 3D Visualization Management System and the Scada System VTScada , machining manufacturers can choose based on their applications and production requirements. Either solution can monitor, collect, upload, and analyze machine and machining data. With clear charts, machining manufacturers can quickly find where to improve, assist decision-making, and continuously optimize the process.

CNC Industry-Specific Applications

Delta's CNC controller NC5 Series has received much praise since its debut. Based on its powerful features of machine tool and robot arm controller integration, RTCP 5-axis processing, and more, the NC5 Series now has newly added built-in industry CAD/CAM. The software can automatically identify graphics and generate G Code with one click and it supports tool path simulation which shortens production time and enhances productivity. For the machining manufacturers with requirements to mill multiple parts simultaneously, Delta demonstrates the Multi-Spindle Machinery Solution . This solution can calibrate the tooltip position of each Z axis, and automatically compensate tool wear for high-precision and high-speed machining. Meanwhile, with the integration of the Advanced Multi-Axis AC Servo System ASDA-W3 Series , its common DC bus effectively leverages regenerative energy which helps manufacturers lower carbon emissions and achieve energy savings.



In terms of software, Delta showcases CAD/CAM specifically for the machine tool industry. The software supports standard milling and lathe controller commands and features pattern identification, machining optimization, auto tool selection, interference detection, domain know-how integration, and more. Machining manufacturers can integrate controllers, software functions, and know-how based on different industry machine requirements to enhance machine value and competitiveness.

Smart Manufacturing Integration

Adopting industrial robots for repetitive and dangerous work is the current trend. Seeing the growing demand, Delta has developed a comprehensive product portfolio including SCARA , articulated robots, and the Modular Robot RS-M90E7 combining the advantages of industrial and collaborative robots in terms of performance and friendly operation. In addition to the robots, Delta is showcasing its Smart Screwdriving Solutions for Assembly , providing handheld and integrated robotic arm solutions with the Smart Screwdriving System to complete metal production from machining to assembly.

ESG Fulfillment for the Industry

ESG is no doubt among the current high-awareness topics in the industry. As a pioneer advocating environmental sustainability, Delta continuously devotes innovation and research and development (R&D) to enhancing resource utilization efficiency and product sustainability to respond to global carbon reduction goals. During TIMTOS 2023, Delta is exhibiting its Smart Green Manufacturing Solution and the CNC controller NC5 Series featuring built-in energy management functions, which can generate workpiece carbon footprint reports to facilitate the industry in achieving energy savings and fulfill ESG .

Smart Machines

Delta is joining forces with its partners to demonstrate the smart machining center, lathe machine, 3-axis milling machine, and grinding machine with NC5 Series solutions to showcase the practical applications of its RTCP , multi-axis, and multi-channel functions. In addition, Delta is presenting its Electric Servo Press AM-SAP F Series to provide a precise, accurate, and high-speed press-fitting option to optimize machining precision for complex production.

Besides the exhibits, Delta has also arranged seminars during TIMTOS 2023 to share in-depth and professional insights in the fields of CNC controller NC5 Series integrated applications. This includes software and hardware integration for turning, milling, woodworking, and other multi-axis applications, industry-specific smart CAD/CAM solution, metal machinery 3D smart factory, green boosters for machine tool industry to fulfill ESG, and electric servo press for metal part processing. Two topics are presented every day to assist the machine tool industry in achieving machinery transformation and seizing the opportunities of smart machining.

For more information on Delta's machine tool related products and solutions, please visit the Delta Virtual Expo for TIMTOS 2023: https://www.deltaww.com/event/TIMTOS/.

Delta's Booth at TIMTOS 2023

Dates: March 6 – 11, 2023

Time: 10:00 – 18:00

Location: 1F, Hall 2, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

Booth Number: Q0824

About Delta Industrial Automation

As a world-class industrial automation brand, we are dedicated to the development of AC motor drives, servo and motion control systems, programmable logic controllers, human machine interfaces, machine vision systems, meters and sensors, industrial control and monitoring software, and industrial robots.

Our industrial automation solutions extend to a broad range of industry applications, including electronics, textiles, food, pharmacy, rubber and plastics, packaging, printing, woodworking, and machine tools. We integrate our automation products, equipment networking, system software, IoT technology, and big data analysis to build innovative and reliable smart, green factory automation solutions for global customers, and to realize our promise of "Digitized Automation for a Changing World".

