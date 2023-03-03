Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

HOUSTON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated, "We are pleased to report strong results for our fourth full quarter of operations. During the quarter we made three new investments and two investments in existing portfolio companies totaling $33 million at fair value, bringing the total portfolio to $158 million at fair value. On December 28, 2022, we declared our fourth quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share representing an annualized dividend yield of 9.0%. We expect our dividend to grow as we continue to build out the portfolio."








FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)













Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 2022


December 31, 2022



Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net investment income


$1.88

$0.35


$4.20

$  1.08

Net unrealized loss included in earnings


0.30

0.05


(0.52)

(0.13)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$2.18

$0.41


$3.68

$0.95

Distributions


(3.51)

(0.66)


(4.28)

(1.11)

Other weighted average share adjustments(1)



0.03

Net asset value


80.3

$14.64


80.3

14.64

Weighted average shares outstanding



5,344,720



3,869,643

(1)

Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end. 






PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY





($ in millions)












As of


As of



December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

Investments at fair value


$157.5


Total assets


$174.4


$0.2

Net assets


$80.3


($0.5)

Shares outstanding


5,483,433


Net asset value per share


$14.64


N/A








Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 2022


December 31, 2022

New investments


$33.3


$168.3

Repayments of investments


(3.5)


(10.5)

Net activity


$29.8


$157.8

Results of Operations

Investment income for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $8.0 million, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $5.7 million, net of $2.0 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"). For the same period, base management fees totaled $1.3 million (all of which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.7 million (net of $0.2 million which were waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $2.3 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.2 million, and other expenses totaled $1.3 million.

Net investment income was $4.2 million, or $1.08 per common share of beneficial interest based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding of 3,869,643 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($0.5) million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $3.7 million or $0.95 per common share of beneficial interest, based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding of 3,869,643 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Commitment Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $100.0 million on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $80.6 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Commitment Facility, respectively.

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility", together with the Commitment Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $130.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Recent Portfolio Activity













Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


 Instrument Type

Add-On Investment


October 3, 2022


BLP Buyer, Inc.*


Distributor of lifting solutions


$

1,278,711


Senior Secured – First Lien

New Investment


November 16, 2022


Onpoint Industrial Services, LLC


Provider of safety, logistics, planning, and project management services


$

6,805,027


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

335,499


Equity

New Investment


November 22, 2022


COPILOT Provider Support Services, LLC


End-to-end HUB software platform for the healthcare industry


$

9,533,636


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

921,585


Revolver commitment









$

544,779


Equity

Add-On Investment


December 8, 2022


BLP Buyer, Inc.*


Distributor of lifting solutions


$

4,852,763


Senior Secured – First Lien

New Investment


December 30, 2022


Madison Logic  Holdings, Inc


Provider of B2B account based marketing services


$

4,756,819


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

388,726


Revolver commitment

* Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2022













Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

New Investment


January 31, 2023


Red's All Natural, LLC


Premium frozen food manufacturer


$

4,900,742


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

318,998


Equity

Credit Facilities

On February 1, 2023, the Company further amended the Commitment Facility with Signature Bank. The Commitment Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $50.0 million on a committed basis. Any amounts borrowed under the Commitment Facility will mature, and all accrued and unpaid interest thereunder will be due and payable, on December 31, 2023.

As of March 3, 2023, the outstanding balance under the Commitment Facility was $45,000,000 and the outstanding balance under the Credit Facility was $42,000,000.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC








CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES










December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

ASSETS







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $158,022,677)


$

157,504,755


$

Cash and cash equivalents



15,469,823



Interest receivable



1,030,274



Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor



165,638



Deferred offering costs



54,394



139,570

Related party receivable



9,620



Prepaid expenses



133,004



93,648

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



26,996



Total Assets


$

174,394,504


$

233,218

LIABILITIES







Credit Facilities payable


$

79,448,134


$

Short-term loan payable



11,250,000



Dividends payable



1,809,533



Due to affiliate





460,085

Unearned revenue



539,634



Income incentive fee payable



328,196



Interest payable



563,241



Administrative services payable



66,064



Trustees' fees payable





42,000

Income tax payable



7,471



Other accrued expenses and liabilities



119,274



263,978

Total Liabilities


$

94,131,547


$

766,063

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets


$

80,262,957


$

(532,845)

NET ASSETS







Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares
authorized; 5,483,433 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022)


$

54,834


$

Paid-in capital



80,950,845



Total distributable loss



(742,722)



(532,845)

Net Assets


$

80,262,957


$

(532,845)

Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$

174,394,504


$

233,218

Net Asset Value Per Share


$

14.64


$

N/A

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC








CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS










For the


For the period from



year ended


Inception through



December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

INVESTMENT INCOME







Interest income


$

7,804,783


$

Other income



152,173



Total Investment Income


$

7,956,956


$

OPERATING EXPENSES







Management fees


$

1,335,054


$

Income incentive fees



686,398



Professional fees



447,045



70,800

Organization costs



90,184



416,553

Amortization of deferred offering costs



240,152



Administrative services expenses



226,489



Trustees' fees



158,000



42,000

Insurance expense



82,045



Valuation fees



5,519



Interest expense and other fees



2,312,701



Income tax expense



7,471



Other general and administrative expenses



120,343



3,492

Total Operating Expenses


$

5,711,401


$

532,845

Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)


$

(1,952,196)


$

Net Operating Expenses


$

3,759,205


$

532,845

Net Investment Income


$

4,197,751


$

(532,845)

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


$

1,950


$

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled non-affiliated investments



(538,883)



Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations



20,961



Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations


$

3,681,779


$

(532,845)

Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted


$

1.08


$

N/A

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.95


$

N/A

Weighted Average Shares of Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding – 
basic and diluted



3,869,643



N/A

Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted


$

1.11


$

N/A

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS


















Common Shares of












Beneficial Interest





Total





Number of 


Par


Paid-in 


distributable





shares


value


capital


loss


Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2020



$


$


$


$

Net investment loss








(532,845)



(532,845)

Balances at December 31, 2021



$


$


$

(532,845)


$

(532,845)

Net investment income








4,197,751



4,197,751

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation








1,950



1,950

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








(538,883)



(538,883)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations








20,961



20,961

Return of capital and other tax related adjustments






(388,214)



388,214



Distributions from net investment income








(4,279,870)



(4,279,870)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


5,483,433



54,834



81,339,059





81,393,893

Balances at December 31, 2022


5,483,433


$

54,834


$

80,950,845


$

(742,722)


$

80,262,957

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS













For the period



For the


from Inception



year ended


through



December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

Cash flows from Operating Activities







Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations


$

3,681,779


$

(532,845)

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in
operating activities:







Purchases of investments



(168,326,016)



Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



10,474,408



Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments



538,883



Net change in unrealized appreciation foreign currency translations



(20,961)



Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(198,065)



Amortization of loan structure fees



478,626



Amortization of deferred offering costs



240,152



Changes in other assets and liabilities







Increase in interest receivable



(1,030,274)



Increase in deferred offering costs





(139,570)

Increase in related party receivable



(9,620)



Increase in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor



(165,638)



Increase in prepaid expenses



(39,356)



(93,648)

(Decrease) increase in due to affiliate



(460,085)



460,085

Increase in professional fees payable





263,978

(Decrease) increase in trustees' fees payable



(42,000)



42,000

Increase in administrative services payable



66,064



Increase in interest payable



563,241



Increase in income incentive fees payable



328,196



Increase in unearned revenue



539,634



Increase in income tax payable



7,471



Decrease in other accrued expenses and liabilities



(144,704)



Net Cash Used in Operating Activities


$

(153,518,265)


$

Net Cash Provided from Financing Activities







Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


$

81,393,893


$

Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued



(154,976)



Stockholder distributions paid



(2,470,337)



Borrowings under Credit Facilities



124,762,500



Repayments of Credit Facilities



(44,147,500)



Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities



(1,645,492)



Short-term loan borrowings



11,250,000



Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities


$

168,988,088


$

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents


$

15,469,823


$

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of period





Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period


$

15,469,823


$

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities







Cash paid for interest expense


$

1,270,834


$

Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan



43,893



Increase in dividends payable



1,809,533



