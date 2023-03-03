Roots Partners with Stadium Live to Launch Digital Experience for Gen Z Sports Fans

Partnership includes Roots Virtual Store and Limited-Edition Apparel Collection

TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Stadium Live , a leading platform for Gen Z sports, culture and entertainment fans, and Roots Corporation, a global lifestyle brand, today announced a multi-faceted partnership to deliver a collection of unique digital branded experiences for users. Starting in March, Stadium Live users will have access to exclusive Roots branded activations throughout the platform. The partnership will debut a digital apparel and accessories collection launching in the Stadium Live Roots store, as well as physical apparel – inspired by the digital-first collection.

The first-of-its-kind partnership between the two brands aims to provide Gen Z users with a unique and differentiated way to interact and engage with the Roots brand. Stadium Live's platform ensures a seamless experience from physical to digital, allowing Roots to extend their brand exposure beyond the physical and explore new ways of engaging with digital customers in a virtual setting.

"As we strive to continue expanding our brand, we understand the importance of connecting with digital audiences. With Stadium Live, we can integrate the physical and digital realms to engage more effectively with the crucial Gen Z demographic," stated Meghan Roach, President & CEO. "We are excited to provide our customers with an immersive experience that allows them to fully engage with our brand and products on a deeper level."

Stadium Live's innovative digital platform has attracted over 750,000 registered Gen Z users across North America. Users participate in sports-focused gameplay and live streams, collect unique items and prizes, chat and make friends with other fans, and customize their in-game avatar.

"We are thrilled to partner with Roots and provide Gen Z with a unique and engaging experience on the Stadium Live platform. The activation provides an authentic medium for Roots to drive brand awareness and revenue through next-gen sports fans," Stadium Live CEO and Co-founder Kevin Kim said. "Our platform offers the perfect opportunity for brands to connect with our audience in a way that feels native to them through digital gamified experiences."

Stadium Live is available for download in the App Store and Google Play store.

About Stadium Live Studios

Stadium Live Studios was founded in 2020 with one goal in mind: to revolutionize the sports industry by building the digital playground for millions of next-gen sports fans to play, hang out, and express themselves.

Its platform, Stadium Live, is available worldwide on IOS & Android and serves as a one-stop shop for sports fans looking to express themselves in a unique way, meet communities of like-minded fans, and compete for prizes.

Last summer, Stadium Live raised a $10 million series A round, led by KB Partners and Union Square Ventures, with participation from Kevin Durant's 35 Ventures, Blaise Matuidi's Origins Fund, Dapper Labs Ventures, Position Ventures, Valhalla Ventures, 6th Man Ventures, Alumni Ventures, and Breakout Capital as well.

For anyone curious about what Stadium Live is doing next, sign up for the app for free or visit stadiumverse.com. For press and partnership inquiries, please contact warren@stadiumliveapp.com .

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, www.roots.com . Roots has more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and it also operates a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. Roots designs, markets, and sells a broad selection of products in different departments, including women's, men's, children's, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Roots products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel at home with nature. Roots offers products designed to meet life's everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. Roots also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

