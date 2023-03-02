Tropic Like It's Hot at Some of Mexico and Florida's Hottest Clubs This Spring Break with Southern Comfort and StudentCity

Tropic Like It's Hot at Some of Mexico and Florida's Hottest Clubs This Spring Break with Southern Comfort and StudentCity

Iconic whiskey brand and student travel curator partner to offer college students an epic experience including music by DJ Pauly D and others

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Comfort, or SoCo as the cool kids call it, today announces an event partnership at some of Mexico and Florida's top clubs for Spring Break 2023 with StudentCity, an internationally renowned student travel and experience operator. Students aged 21+ are invited to bring the oh-so-tasteful vibes to clubs at beaches across Florida and Mexico this March at SoCo x StudentCity's music-filled party experience featuring daily DJ takeovers from top artists including official SoCo partner DJ Pauly D (yes, that Pauly D).

(PRNewswire)

"Nothing says tasteful like Southern Comfort, and we're thrilled to be partnering with StudentCity to bring that energy to some of the best venues during Spring Break 2023," said Jess Scheerhorn, global brand director for Southern Comfort. "We know partygoers will love kicking back and cooling down on-site at SoCo's So Tasteful bar and turning up the heat as the music plays with a round of SoCo Sours."

To offer Spring Break events like never before, Southern Comfort will be living it up at Harpoon Harry's in Panama City Beach, FL as well as Rock Bar in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Partygoers can expect So Tasteful cabanas, SoCo-branded towels, beach balls, and bags, and wearable giveaways like SoCo shirts and trucker hats. SoCo Sour's – 1-part SoCo, 2-parts Sour, equal parts good times – will also be served throughout the day.

Featured concerts in SoCo's So Tasteful takeover include:

ACRAZE March 8th @ Backyard in Fort Lauderdale

Gordo March 8th @ Harpoon Harry's in Panama City Beach

Sean Kingston March 13th @ Mandala Beach in Cancun

Loud Luxury March 13th @ D'Cave in Cancun

DJ Pauly D March 15th @ Mandala Beach in Cancun

Yung Gravy March 15th @ Backyard & Rock Bar in Fort Lauderdale

DJ Pauly D March 22nd @ Harpoon Harry's

Partygoers will also be able to catch a vibe in the front row with a lineup of additional artists, including Vinny Vibe, Twinsick, Discolines, Press Play, and Deerock. An exclusive, never-before-heard track of what's sure to be the next party anthem - Southern Comfort Remix by Larkin Poe and Vinny Vibe (think amped up folk with a mix of epic beat drops) – will also premiere at the events.

"Working with Southern Comfort and DJ Pauly D is unlike anything we've ever done before. It's going to add some serious spice to this year's club events and we could not be more excited," said Terry Cabell, Managing Partner at StudentCity.

Want in on the fun? DJ Pauly D is also hosting a SoCo Flyaway for a few lucky winners to join him in Cancun or Panama City Beach for the ultimate SoCo experience. Follow along on DJ Pauly D's Instagram for information on official rules, how to enter and win.

For more information, visit StudentCity.com and follow @SouthernComfort #SoTasteful on Instagram to stay up to date on all the tasteful spring break (and more!) happenings.

About Southern Comfort

Southern Comfort - or SoCo as it's affectionally known - is the original ready-for-anything spirit that was created in 1874 by M.W. Heron in New Orleans, Louisiana. M.W wondered: why does whiskey have to be so harsh and overpowering? Why can't it be smooth, easy going and downright delicious? His innovative recipe blending stone fruit and spices created an iconic American taste, and nearly 150 years later Southern Comfort is as one-of-a-kind as ever. Satisfying on its own and ideal in any mixed drink, Southern Comfort is tasteful and approachable however you drink it and whomever you drink it with. SoCo is a spirit on its own terms, made to be enjoyed on yours.

Owned by the Sazerac Company, Southern Comfort is one of the world's largest whiskey brands with sales in over 100 countries. For more tasteful updates and information, visit www.southerncomfort.com and follow @SouthernComfort on Instagram and Facebook.

About Sazerac

Sazerac is one of America's oldest family owned, privately held distillers with operations in the United States in Louisiana, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Maryland, California, and global operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, India, Australia and Canada. For more information on Sazerac, visit www.sazerac.com.

About Student City

StudentCity is a Boston-based student tour operator specializing in Spring Break trips and entertainment for college students. For more information visit www.studentcity.com.

CONTACT: Natalie Sams, nsams@sazerac.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southern Comfort