Monaco® Cocktails Expands Hard Lemonade Line

RTD Canned Cocktail Brand Launches Strawberry Hard Lemonade Ahead of Summer to Help "Feel The Sun"

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monaco® Cocktails, a leader in the canned cocktail space, today announces the expansion of its Hard Lemonade line with a new flavor. Monaco Hard Lemonades were originally introduced to the market in August 2022, making a splash with its entrance into the competitive category.

Strawberry, the newest flavor in the Hard Lemonade lineup, will join Original and Peach – both of which have been successfully selling over the last seven months. Each vodka-based can contains 9% ABV, two shots, and is entirely gluten and malt-free. This refreshing canned cocktail combines the classic taste of lemonade with vodka and delicious strawberries, making it the new go-to drink for partying and good times as we head into warmer months.

The canned cocktail category is projected to continue a steady increase through 2023 and sales of ready-to-drink beverages are up 33.6% according to an interview on Yahoo Finance, signifying ongoing growth for the space. "With our Hard Lemonade line becoming increasingly popular among consumers, we felt it was an ideal time to debut this latest flavor," said Don Deubler, CEO of Monaco's Parent Company, Atomic Brands. "Launching just in time for spring break season but enjoyable year-round, we're excited for customers to experience this new electric cocktail and incorporate it into their lifestyles."

The Strawberry Hard Lemonade joins Monaco Cocktails' diverse portfolio of baseline canned cocktails, featuring a selection of vodka, tequila, gin, and rum. Varietals to note include the existing Original and Peach Hard Lemonades, Watermelon Crush and fan-favorites Sun Crush and Lime Crush.

Monaco Hard Lemonades are currently available at convenience stores nationwide for $2.50-2.99/12oz can. To find a retailer near you, please visit the store locator. For more information on Monaco® Cocktails, please visit: drinkmonaco.com, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook (@drinkmonaco).

About Atomic Brands

The privately-owned Chicago-based Atomic Brands was founded in 2006 with a focus on creating products that people want with exceptional and uncompromised quality. With a portfolio of products including the award-winning artisan canned cocktail, Monaco Cocktails, and the premium coffee-flavored whiskey, Kentucky Coffee, Atomic Brands is committed to continually developing high-quality innovations across several drinking and lifestyle occasions. For more information, please visit atomic-brands.com.

